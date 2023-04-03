Tesla Teases Cybertruck Crash Test on April Fools' Day, It's Still Revealing

Tesla may have pulled the best April Fools' Day prank ever by sharing the video of an alleged Cybertruck crash test. The gag is so clever that it could work both ways, so make of this what you will. The video still reveals interesting and unknown details about the electric pickup truck, whether it crashed or not.
Tesla Cybertruck is one of the year's most anticipated new vehicle launches, and people are still avidly absorbing every piece of information related to it. The EV maker undoubtedly knows that, and it's playing with our minds in a new Cybertruck crash test video it shared on Twitter on April Fools' Day. This implies that it might be a prank and that no collision occurred. But then again, it might be the real deal, and Tesla pranked us all by teasing it on that day. Which one is it?
If it's a joke, it is a very elaborate one, we have to give credit when it's due. The Cybertruck appears packed with wires and testing equipment, and the video cuts show it speeding towards the same wall we've seen other Teslas crashing on during previous tests. The truck is marked with "Test-87856," although the company's logo and the model's name are missing. The facility is real, and the movements are real. If the crash test is not real, does it even matter?
Not at all. The Cybertruck is very close to production start, and we're fairly sure Tesla has crash tested at least one prototype during the development phase. The one in the video appears to be a beta-production prototype, if not a pre-production vehicle. It makes sense that Tesla had or will do some crash tests, and that's why the video might be the real deal. Even if fake, the video still offers plenty of things to talk about, starting with the first image from underneath the truck.
The image reveals the front subframe integrating the pivoting crash bars, the control arms, the steering linkage, and the torsion bar. There are also some weird chain links in the picture, but they're likely there to lock the direction and prevent the truck from going astray during the test. Looking at the Cybertruck from other angles also reveals that the gigawiper is firmly in position, therefore, ready for production. The prototype also features Goodyear all-season tires, not unlike other prototypes we've seen roaming the streets.
A similarly looking prototype, including the black wheels, was spotted during drone footage on April 1 at the Fremont test track. The truck casually entered the track and tested alongside other Tesla vehicles, including a first-generation Tesla Roadster. It's impossible to know if it's the same vehicle, especially as it is unmarked. The prototype looks quite polished and production ready, which may indicate that the Cybertruck is going into production soon, as anticipated. This was further amplified by Elon Musk, who inspected the production line on April 2 and tweeted about it enthusiastically.
If it's a joke, it is a very elaborate one, we have to give credit when it's due. The Cybertruck appears packed with wires and testing equipment, and the video cuts show it speeding towards the same wall we've seen other Teslas crashing on during previous tests. The truck is marked with "Test-87856," although the company's logo and the model's name are missing. The facility is real, and the movements are real. If the crash test is not real, does it even matter?
Not at all. The Cybertruck is very close to production start, and we're fairly sure Tesla has crash tested at least one prototype during the development phase. The one in the video appears to be a beta-production prototype, if not a pre-production vehicle. It makes sense that Tesla had or will do some crash tests, and that's why the video might be the real deal. Even if fake, the video still offers plenty of things to talk about, starting with the first image from underneath the truck.
The image reveals the front subframe integrating the pivoting crash bars, the control arms, the steering linkage, and the torsion bar. There are also some weird chain links in the picture, but they're likely there to lock the direction and prevent the truck from going astray during the test. Looking at the Cybertruck from other angles also reveals that the gigawiper is firmly in position, therefore, ready for production. The prototype also features Goodyear all-season tires, not unlike other prototypes we've seen roaming the streets.
A similarly looking prototype, including the black wheels, was spotted during drone footage on April 1 at the Fremont test track. The truck casually entered the track and tested alongside other Tesla vehicles, including a first-generation Tesla Roadster. It's impossible to know if it's the same vehicle, especially as it is unmarked. The prototype looks quite polished and production ready, which may indicate that the Cybertruck is going into production soon, as anticipated. This was further amplified by Elon Musk, who inspected the production line on April 2 and tweeted about it enthusiastically.
Wait for it … https://t.co/md8WiqdgJf— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 1, 2023
NEWS: Cybertruck spotted at Fremont test track. This build looks closer to production quality from afar.— Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) April 1, 2023
Full drone video: https://t.co/jJFLNBligG pic.twitter.com/172TLmMAdb