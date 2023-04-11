Could a Virtual Dog Convince You to Buy a New MINI?

A little dog will soon come with your next MINI purchase. No, you don't have to worry about your interior, as this canine is here to help, not just yelp. In fact, some might even find this furry buddy familiar.
Everyone who has ever seen a MINI Cooper before could probably recognize one coming from a mile away. Whether or not this applies to every generation of MINIs in existence depends on who you ask and what age demographic they belong to. That's because this popular British marque went through quite a dramatic change in the last couple of years.
Since the debut of the original classic Austin Mini in 1959, the model continued maintaining the true essence of being a compact vehicle, but that didn't mean its looks stayed the same. The classic Mini retained its boxy exterior for most of its generations, before eventually growing into something curvier and bulbous. These changes were highlighted even further after the company switched hands, giving BMW the opportunity of continuing its legacy.
When the Bavarian firm debuted its revamped MINI Hatch in 2000, it showcased a stark design change that's new yet familiar. Although those used to seeing the classic Minis might've not recognized BMW's redesigned models right away, the younger generation saw it as the standard of what was then referred to as the “new original.” The thing is, older people weren't the only ones affected by the iconic model's distinct changes in aesthetics because a certain dog pretty much found himself in the same conflicted state.
Who exactly is MINI's bulldog mascot, Spike?
Under BMW's ownership, the MINI brand underwent a slew of promotional stints featuring a British bulldog called Spike. MINI's trusty new canine companion was used to represent the marque's esteemed heritage – a symbol that would usher in a new age of MINIs. In an old advertisement that generated quite some buzz during its premiere, Spike can be seen sizing up the MINI Cooper S.
Like those unfamiliar with the car's new looks, the taut bulldog was shown being initially cautious and hesitant towards the redesigned MINI Hatch. After experiencing the car's capabilities, however, Spike eventually warmed up to the new face of MINIs, marking the beginning of an unlikely partnership between dog and automobile. Throughout the years, Spike served as MINI's trusty sidekick of sorts, adding some much-needed flavor to the British automotive staple's various promotional campaigns.
From riding skateboards right next to cruising MINIs to complimenting their owners, Spike had always been a loyal marketing buddy to the English brand. Despite BMW often portraying Spike as an actual bulldog that's sometimes capable of speech, it's now giving him even better abilities, albeit in the digital world. Instead of aiding the brand's image, Spike will be helping MINI drivers as the new onboard assistant in future models. This new lease on life – not to mention the lack of a digital leash, so to speak – gives this old dog access to boundless technological wizardry, something the consumers could experience for themselves sooner rather than later.
Old dog, new tricks
Spike continued his presence as MINI's affable mascot in recent years, even serving as inspiration for the ad campaign of BMW's 2022 partnership with Polar Bears International. As for his digital counterpart, it was first showcased during the debut of MINI's Concept Aceman. Spike's lively personality was embodied by a pint-sized dog avatar that will soon pop up in the next generation of MINIs.
Aside from the Aceman electric cross-over, this new wave of electrified MINI models will also include the first-ever MINI Cooper SE Convertible EV – a limited production model of only 999 examples. Serving as the new MINI Intelligent Personal Assistant, Spike is said to bring experiences that are both “exciting” and “unexpected” every time he shows up. Unlike the timed appearance of Pikachu brought about by the 2022 Gamescom event, Spike will be a more permanent resident inside the onboard display of future MINI models.
The German automaker also teases the arrival of a new 'Spike mode,' which brings the congenial canine to life through MINI's new OLED infotainment display. When we mentioned Spike would have boundless access, we meant it, as he was even shown literally going beyond the borders of the sizable display and into the digitized dashboard, as seen in the company demo.
Spike's presence won't just be limited to the inside of the vehicle; BMW suggests it will also be carried onto the outside as well. While the automaker hasn't gone into the specifics on how exactly that will be implemented, it may involve various forms of interactive activities. Digital fetch, anyone? In any case, BMW will unveil more of the British bulldog's “diverse functions” as the year progresses.
Those who cannot wait can see what Spike is capable of beforehand by visiting MINI's booth at the Auto Shanghai international trade fair in China from April 18 to 27. On top of greeting visitors as a “large format sculpture,” Spike will also show up as an active protagonist inside the booth's Concept Aceman showcase, perhaps giving viewers a sneak peek at its numerous interactions. Just make sure you bring doggy treats in case Spike's real-life counterpart decides to make an appearance.