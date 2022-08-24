MINI Brings Out Pikachu As It's the Main Sponsor at This Year's Edition of gamescom

MINI is the main sponsor of this year's edition of gamescom in Cologne, Germany. From August 24 to August 28, the conference brings gaming fans from all over the world on 220,000 square meters of exhibition space. As the main sponsor of the merch area and the official mobility partner, MINI is bringing joy and variety to its fans, promoting its brand in a quirky and entertaining way.
Stefanie Wurst, Head of MINI, said, "A major feature of MINI is the positive and future-oriented approach to individual mobility as well as the distinctive design of the vehicles. Gamification will play an increasingly important role in the MINI of the future and offer a unique experience for our customers."
MINI is taking a different approach to attracting a new client base worldwide, combining the unique and fun MINI Concept Aceman with one of the world's most successful and iconic games series – Pokémon. In the gamescom merch area, you can find a Concept Aceman featuring an exclusive vehicle mode, the "Pokémon Mode."
Pikachu, the well-known character from Pokémon, appears in the OLED display and becomes the main theme for part of the car’s interior. Using advanced projection tech, an animation expands throughout the car to the dashboard, front doors, and under the car's doors. Different animation loops can be played, like when a Poke Ball appears, then opens in an eye-catching blue glow. In the other one, Pikachu pops up and launches a bright yellow lightning attack, just like he does in the animated series or video games.
Besides the Concept Aceman, MINI also brings out the ultimate collectible for gaming fans and MINI fans alike, the Action Pack. The concept car is presented in a clear box packaging and features design features showcasing the Pokémon-MINI partnership, such as a Poke Ball in the center of the wheel. MINI has also launched the MINIverse, a digital world where fans can discover the new concept car by interacting and playing with different elements on the platform.
MINI's role at gamescom and its collaboration with Pokémon were carefully chosen to support its brand positioning. As MINI presents itself as a creative, lively, and fun-loving brand that caters to a younger audience, their partnership further supports its brand image. Pikachu is also particularly important for the Pokémon universe and has electric abilities, in line with the company's goal of pursuing electrification by becoming a fully electric brand by the early 2030s. MINI Electric sales doubled last year, showing that they are taking the proper steps to reach their target.
