Tesla Will Use Artificial Intelligence To Boost Quality Control at Its Fremont Factory

Tesla might be an industry disruptor, but it has a very weak spot with its build quality. Countless owners complain about various issues that could’ve been avoided had Tesla implemented better quality control. It appears that Tesla will address this issue with an automated system driven by artificial intelligence (AI).
We’ve learned that Tesla brought Tom Zhu from China and put him in charge of the company’s operations in North America and Europe. Since he also kept his role as Tesla China chairman, he’s now the most senior executive at Tesla, second to only Musk. Zhu was appointed just two weeks ago, but he is already making his presence noticed.
We’ve noticed a marked increase in Tesla’s communications flow for the past two weeks. No, Tesla did not set up a PR department (yet) and is still not willing to pay for advertising. Nevertheless, the company uses its social media channels more effectively, and we don’t mean Musk’s Twitter account. Tesla has become more active in explaining its cars’ advantages and technological prowess, as we’ve seen with the heat pump video shared today on YouTube. Tesla also emphasizes outstanding safety across its vehicle lineup, proven in Euro NCAP and IIHS crash tests.
We have another example of Zhu’s touch, and we must say it’s a long-needed move. Tesla is harshly criticized for two things mainly. One is the FSD Beta software and its shortcomings, and the second is Tesla’s inconsistent build quality. While the FSD software will probably take more than a handful of Zhus to make it production-ready, the quality is something that the newly-promoted executive knows very well. As the man who oversaw Giga Shanghai, Tom Zhu is more than qualified to improve build quality at Tesla.
Although Zhu is directly overseeing Giga Austin at the moment, its first move starts at the Fremont factory. This is one plant that builds all current Tesla models and is often seen as a laboratory for future technologies and experiments. Apparently, Tesla is working on an automated quality control system driven by artificial intelligence.
Tesla has been pursuing such a system for the past two years, with job openings for Quality Inspection engineers to develop and integrate “automation camera inspection systems into existing manufacturing lines.” Now, things will move much faster because Tesla has filed to install two robots to inspect dashboard quality in its vehicles at the Fremont factory. The information has been uncovered by Teslarati, which also says that Tesla submitted the permit under the name “Automatic Inspection System.”
Tesla still has jobs listing for Quality Inspection engineers, but the role was modified to “expand the capabilities of our automated defect detection systems.” This inherently implies Tesla has already implemented such a system, but it doesn’t seem to work as intended. Hopefully, the EV maker would prove better at using artificial intelligence for quality control than developing the FSD Beta software.
