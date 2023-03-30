The Ford F-150 Lightning Pro's Starting Price Has Increased $20k Since Its Debut

The F-150 Lightning comes in four distinct flavors, of which the work-oriented grade is dubbed Pro. The all-electric workhorse used to retail at $39,974 in the beginning. A few increases later, the MSRP has gone up once again. The build & price tool shows $59,974 plus the $1,895 freight charge, bringing the total to $61,869.
Electric vehicles are traditionally more expensive than combustion equivalents due to their batteries, but increasing the starting price of an electric vehicle by almost 50 percent in such a short period of time is terrifying. $20,000 more than originally priced terrifying, that is, which shows that Dearborn’s favorite child has been too optimistic about the Lightning Pro.
Trying to recoup losses in this fashion isn’t going to sit well with potential customers, which already have alternatives from General Motors in the form of the Chevrolet Silverado EV and GMC Sierra EV. There’s also the Ram 1500 REV coming in hot for the 2025 model year, and the Cybertruck is almost here as well.
With so many segment rivals on the horizon, the F-150 Lightning may lose big after being crowned the most popular electric pickup truck stateside in 2022. The Ford Motor Company sold a grand total of 15,617 units last year, which is a drop in the bucket – or better said in the ocean - compared to half-ton combustion truck sales.
But Ford has a plan to keep its crown. The Rouge Electric Vehicle Center, formerly known as the Rouge complex, is tripling F-150 Lightning production for the 2023 calendar year. Ford targets a yearly production rate of 150,000 vehicles by the end of 2023, which is wishful thinking due to ongoing shortages in the supply chain.
Adding insult to injury, a battery fire that spread to two other vehicles at the Rouge complex forced the Ford Motor Company to idle production for more than a month. The F-150 Lightning is back rolling on the assembly line in all four variants. The work-oriented Pro isn’t the only one to feature increased pricing, though.
Ford has also hiked up the Lariat Standard Range by $1,500 from $74,474 to $75,974 sans destination. The Platinum, which comes exclusively with the large battery pack, also jumped from $96,874 to $98,074.
Pretty well equipped for a base trim, the Pro flaunts dual-motor AWD, a 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system running SYNC 4, the 2.4-kW Pro Power On-Board system, Ford Co-Pilot360 2.0 that includes Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking, and a massive 775 pound-feet (1,051 Nm) of torque. Its range isn’t exactly sufficient at 240 miles (386 kilometers), which is a pretty optimistic estimate by all accounts.
Excluding the Platinum, every other trim is theoretically capable of going 320 miles (515 kilometers) on a full charge of the larger of two battery choices. The Extended Range-only Platinum is good for 300 miles (483 kilometers) under the EPA’s testing regime.
