Lamborghini Revuelto Looks Delicious With Liberty Walk Body Kit, Too Bad It's Fake, Huh?

Every gearhead on the planet knows there is a new supercar in Lamborghini's stable. It's called the Revuelto, and it replaces the iconic Aventador without sacrificing the V12.
Unveiled almost a month ago, it already had a small tour de force thanks to its presence at the 2023 New York Auto Show, accompanied by tons of images that have made their way to the World Wide Web, some of which were shared by Lamborghini themselves.
Having big shoes to fill, as it has to be better in every aspect than the Aventador, the Lamborghini Revuelto has embraced its electrified side. Three motors back up the naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12, which is all-new by the way. Two of them drive the front wheels, and the third was mounted at the back, powering the rear axle when needed.
The Sant'Agata Bolognese car marque says the new model boasts a combined 1,001 horsepower, with 813 hp coming from the V12, which can be revved all the way up to 9,500 rpm. The spec sheet reveals that it takes 2.5 seconds to accelerate to 62 mph (100 kph) from zero and just under seven seconds from 0 to 124 mph (0-200 kph). The Revuelto will eventually run out of breath at 217 mph or 350 kph. What is more important than the straight-line sprint is its ability to run on zero emissions for short periods of time thanks to the 3.8 kWh battery pack that feeds electrons to the electric motors.
Car fanatics cannot wait to get their hands on it to see what it's made of, and if it truly is better than its predecessor. However, until that happens, rendering artists keep putting the spotlight on the Revuelto. One of the latest encounters with the pixel-altering process involving Lambo's new supercar had timthespy behind it, with the renderings making their way to social media over the weekend.
Shared below and in the image gallery above, they portray the model dressed in Liberty Walk attire. The work was inspired by some of the Japanese tuner's previous projects involving the Huracan and Aventador, and it features the usual attachments at the front, sides, and rear. These comprise, among others, a fat chin spoiler, fender flares, more prominent side skirts, ginormous wing out back, and new exhaust tips. Finished in black, the car rides on new wheels and sits a bit closer to the ground than the real thing.
To us, it looks like a plausible build, and we think that Liberty Walk will eventually launch a similar body kit for the new Italian supercar, though likely not before the end of the year, as that's when deliveries of the Revuelto will kick off, according to the automaker's head honcho, Stephan Winkelmann.
