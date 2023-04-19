2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Teaser Shows Rear Disc Brakes, Fox Shocks... and Some Rust?

Sadly, there is also one 'minor' issue to address - is that rust building up on all-new 2024 Tacoma components already, or was the photo taken after a casual off-road party in a dirty swimming pool, huh?
Anyway, unless you have been living under a Mars rock since late March – and we know for a fact that is not possible yet – as a US-based Toyota fan, you should really know that the Japanese automaker is diligently gearing up to make all Tacoma enthusiasts rend their garments out of despair due to the seemingly unending string of teasers with the best-selling mid-size pickup truck. All the commotion started less than a month ago when the company showed a dark, mysterious figure of a 2024 Tacoma waiting for dusk or dawn and sending out mini-Tundra vibes everywhere.
Before March even ended, there was yet another teaser as part of the campaign – this time around with the current mid-size pickup truck (in V6 4x4 form) parked in front of a blurry sign reading 'Brazilian Patent Office' and surrounded by hints about its successor – a 2024 model year parked in front of the brick building just out of focus, or the license plate spelling out the date of April 4, 2023. Everyone was hyped beyond belief, thinking that the all-new fourth iteration would be presented just before the 2023 New York Auto Show for a potential initial public premiere at the event.
Alas, that was not the case, sadly. Either something went wrong and Toyota bowed out at the last minute, or it was just another sneaky ruse to make everyone attentive. At the same time, they continued unabated with the teaser campaign. And so, when the date came, it was time for just another dodger. At least it was a juicy one, considering the revelation of the 2024 Tacoma TRD Pro sporting the i-Force Max badge at the rear – which means electrification and potentially even 437-hp greatness by way of transferring Tundra's top hybrid powertrain under the smaller hood of the mid-size sibling.
Sure, it could also go the way of the hybrid option seen with the 2023 Crown and 2024 Grand Highlander, which is alright, primarily if the three-row crossover SUV donates its 362-hp mill. Anyway, Toyota was leaving all these discussions for the rumor mill and instead moved on to the next point on the teaser agenda, showcasing more bits and pieces, this time of the first-ever Trailhunter off-road-focused grade that might be the perfect fit for overlanding adventurers and accessory freaks. And this is how we finally get to the latest social media posting, which showcases only the 'dirty' stuff on this occasion.
Such as the rear wheel of the TRD Pro trim level – an all-black affair (including the brake caliper) with a nice crimson ring to it that matches the glossy plastic body protection to show that even when off-roading, you must do it in style. Otherwise, what is the point? Oh, well, more importantly, we caught a glimpse of the rear-wheel brake discs, meaty all-terrain tires, and the TRD Pro's Fox QS3 adjustable shocks, which are seconded by more crimson touches on the coilovers. Now, the only thing that is nagging us – aside from the fact that Toyota refuses to showcase the entire truck – is that rust stain on the nut bolt! Sheesh, maybe they need better paint protection or some Photoshop or something.
