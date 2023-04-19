Rendering: 2024 BMW 1 Series Drops All Camo to Reveal Futuristic Design

BMW's most affordable model, the 1 Series, is getting a new generation. It will replace the F40, which is almost four years old, and if the latest rumors are correct, then it will debut in 2024, with the production supposedly kicking off next summer.
We've seen prototypes of the premium subcompact hatchback that goes against the likes of the Mercedes A-Class and Audi A3 Sportback for well over a year. In one of our latest encounters, it was spied rubbing shoulders with its predecessor in the cold.
A thick amount of camouflage was wrapped around the exterior, keeping the novelties a secret until the grand unveiling. Nonetheless, it's clear that it will go down the evolutionary route, looking like a more mature version of the current generation. The new 1 Series will retain the overall shape and feature smaller headlamps, a new grille, different taillights, and new body panels.
Rumor has it that it will have a similar footprint, meaning that the interior space will be about the same, or slightly better, and the same goes for the cargo area. Speaking of the interior, the car will feature a curved display with a freestanding styling in all likelihood, as well as a more minimalistic gear shifter on the center console, akin to the 2 Series Active Tourer, as both models are expected to be pretty much the same beneath the skin.
If you were hoping for a pure rear-wheel drive hatchback, like the old one, then you'll be disappointed to learn that the new 1 Series will stick to a front-biased construction. Chances are it will build on an updated version of the UKL2 platform, which is the foundation stone of many vehicles made by BMW and MINI, including the 2 Series Active Tourer, 2 Series Gran Coupe, X1, X2, Countryman, and Clubman. It will launch with an assortment of gasoline engines, which will be topped by a new Audi S3 Sportback and Mercedes-AMG A 35 rival. The hot hatch is understood to launch with 300+ hp.
But suppose we are roughly one year away from seeing the new-gen BMW 1 Series with no camouflage on it whatsoever in an official environment. What's up with the images of the white copy shared in the gallery above? Those are renderings that try to imagine what it could look like. You should take the futuristic design with the proverbial grain of salt, as chances are it won't look anything like this. If it does, however, we wouldn't complain, as it is more appealing than its predecessor. The pixel manipulating work was signed by tedoradze.giorgi, and you can tell us what you think about it by working that keyboard in the comments section down below.
