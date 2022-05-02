2023 BMW 1 Series Shows Updated Interior in a Premiere, M135i Joins the Testing Party

More on this:

1 BMW Prepping New Hot Hatch, Should the Mercedes-AMG A 45 Worry?

2 BMW Goes OTT With Excessive Camouflage for the Facelifted 2023 1 Series

3 2022 BMW 1, 2 GC, and 3 Series Tap Into Their Dark Sides With New Sport Collection Edition

4 Rebuilt BMW M135i With 500 HP on Tap Gets Reviewed on the Autobahn

5 Next-Gen BMW 1 Series Rendered as the Sleek Hatchback the Current One Isn't