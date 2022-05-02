2023 BMW 1 Series Shows Updated Interior in a Premiere, M135i Joins the Testing Party

After a few scoops that have shown the facelifted BMW 1 Series and the M135i xDrive hot hatch, testing in different environments, the brand’s rival to the likes of the Audi A3 and Mercedes-Benz A-Class has spilled the beans on its interior.
Our spy photographers managed to get close enough to a prototype to take a couple of pictures of the cabin, which sports more updates than usual for what is still a mid-cycle refresh.
For one, it seems that BMW gave it a new infotainment system, whose display was under wraps, and so were the digital dials and new steering wheel. The center console hosts a wireless charging pad right below the dashboard, two cup holders behind it, a pair of USB-C ports, and new gearshift selector. The iDrive rotary dial was moved further back, and a new button was added to control the volume and change the track.
It is worth noting that the button for the hazard lights can be seen on the center console, too, yet this is likely provisional, as safety regulations require it to be mounted in the middle of the dashboard. The door cards were updated as well, and as usual, the car manufacturer might round things off with new upholstery and trim options. The higher-quality items will be reserved for the upper trim levels, like the M135i xDrive that was scooped testing next to the regular 1er.
Sporting four tailpipes instead of two, the hot hatch features the usual updates, albeit on a more aggressive scale, of the normal 2023 1 Series. We wouldn’t expect any power boosts, as the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine should still kick off 306 ps (302 hp / 225 kW) and 450 Nm (332 lb-ft) of torque. The current M135i xDrive does the 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) in 4.8 seconds and tops out at 250 kph (155 mph).
The Audi S3 and Mercedes-AMG A 35 rival from the Munich company will probably debut a few months after the facelifted 1 Series, otherwise believed to premiere in early 2023.
