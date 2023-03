G-Power Reminds Us Why the Old BMW 1er Is Better Than the New One

kW

So, how much oomph do you think the M140i has? Try 500 ps (493 hp/368) and 660 Nm (487 lb-ft) of torque. This wolf in sheep’s clothing features a turbo upgrade, new downpipes, new exhaust system, and a software remap, alongside other goodies, and interested parties can also choose the V-max limiter.With that much power, the BMW M140i can smoke some of its biggest rivals in the segment, namely the Mercedes-A 45 S and the Audi RS 3 Sportback. It can also pose a threat to several previous-generation supercars. Unfortunately, G-Power has refrained from releasing the new acceleration time, but we can tell you that it is probably in the 4.0-second zone, or slightly less.How come? Easy, because the stock one can do it in 4.4 seconds, aided by the 3.0-liter six-pot that works in concert with an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and xDrive rear-biased all-wheel drive tuned by the M Division. The engine produces 340 ps (335 hp/250 kW) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) of torque without anyone messing around with it, and that’s pretty much enough for most driving enthusiasts.Mind you, G-Power’s performance upgrades are not exactly a bargain, as the turbocharger upgrade alone will set you back €3,332 ($3,571) in Germany. Dubbed the GP-500, the new software is a €3,195 ($3,424) affair, and for the sport downpipes and exhaust system, you are looking at another €2,195 ($2,352) and €2,737 ($2,933) respectively. All prices include tax, and the tuner has other goodies in store for the BMW M140, which will further bring out the beast within.Before wrapping it up and calling it a story, we will remind you that the most potent version of the new-gen BMW 1 Series is the M135i xDrive. However, since it is based on the same platform as the X1, it uses a front-biased all-wheel drive system. Also, despite the name, there is no straight-six turbo mill under the hood, as the German company chose to give it a 2.0-liter four-banger instead, mated to an eight-speed auto ‘box.Gunning for the likes of the Audi S3 Sportback and Mercedes-AMG A 35, the BMW M135i has 306 ps (302 hp/225 kW) to play with, and 450 Nm (332 lb-ft) of torque. It is obviously slower to 100 kph (62 mph) than its predecessor, the M140i xDrive, with the sprint taking 4.8 seconds. Top speed is still limited to 250 kph (155 mph).