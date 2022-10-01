Fastest Ever Diesel-Powered BMW Is Quicker Than Hellcats, Can Beat Tesla Plaids Too

The fastest ever diesel-powered BMW comes from Romania, and it is an absolute record-breaker. The achievement recorded during the National Drag Racing Championship in Arad was acknowledged by BMW themselves, which dropped a press release on it, and the pictures shared in the gallery below.
Starting life as an E81 BMW 1 Series, in the 118d configuration, the car in question has long ditched its original motor, in favor of a straight-six diesel taken from the E90 335d. The eight-speed automatic transmission came from an F16 X6, and the all-wheel drive system was lifted from an E90 330d xDrive.
Besides these parts, the old Bimmer boasts enhanced structural rigidity and has much more power than stock. According to BMW, no less than 1,020 horsepower, which are probably metric, bounce off the walls of the oil burner. It puts out 1,650 Nm (1,217 lb-ft) of torque, a 400% and 300% increase in output and thrust respectively compared to the original traits of the engine.
How quick is it? The answer came from the auto firm again, which states that it was clocked at 8.31 seconds for the quarter mile, with an exit speed of 270 kph (168 mph). That’s faster than the Rimac Nevera, which is the official ¼-mile record holder for production cars, with 8.58 seconds. Moreover, it can humiliate a Tesla Model S Plain to 100 kph (62 mph), as it needed only 1.87 seconds to get there. 2.84 seconds later, it was at 200 kph (124 mph), and after another 2.44 seconds, it hit the 250 kph (155 mph) mark.
“The demand that the series components have faced is incredible. I bow to the BMW engineers,” said the owner of the car, Dragos Stacescu. “Dragos established a remarkable performance that will remain in history. We are proud that the project of a Romanian has set an absolute record for BMW. Such moments are very rare and honor us,” added BMW’s local corporate communications manager, Alex Seremet.
