BMW Prepping New Hot Hatch, Should the Mercedes-AMG A 45 Worry?

More on this:

1 Tuned BMW M135i Thinks It’s Brawny, AMG A 45 S Laughs All the Way to Pole Position

2 2023 BMW X1 M35i Is Immune to the Cold, Grille Grows Bigger

3 BMW Goes OTT With Excessive Camouflage for the Facelifted 2023 1 Series

4 2022 BMW M135i xDrive Becomes More Dynamic With Updated Suspension, Not Much Else

5 Volkswagen Golf R vs. BMW M135i: Has VW Really Made a Better Hot Hatch?