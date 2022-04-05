BMW Prepping New Hot Hatch, Should the Mercedes-AMG A 45 Worry?

Having launched almost three years ago, the third-generation BMW 1 Series is in for a mid-cycle refresh, and by the looks of it, so is the M135i. But is this really the model snapped testing in Germany by our spy photographers?
At first glance, we’re tempted to say yes, but this prototype has something that the current M135i doesn’t: quad exhaust pipes. Elsewhere, there doesn’t seem to be any other major differences, so could we be looking at the rumored M140i?
If that’s the case, then the hot hatch kings, namely the Mercedes-AMG A 45 (and A 45 S) and the Audi RS 3 Sportback should worry about it. You see, a BMW 1 Series with around 400 horsepower is something to write home about, even if it doesn’t feature a rear-biased all-wheel drive system anymore, because the regular 1er is underpinned by the Group’s UKL2 architecture.
Then again, we could be looking at the facelifted M135i, because its platform-sharing X1 M135i also has four tailpipes. If this is really the M135i, then we wouldn’t expect any power bumps, as it should still have 306 ps (302 hp / 225 kW) and 450 Nm (332 lb-ft) of torque produced by the 2.0-liter four-pot. From 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph), the current one needs 4.8 seconds, and top speed is capped at 250 kph (155 mph).
Visually, the hot hatch will follow in the footsteps of the regular 2023 1er, with new front and rear lighting units, and revised bumpers. Of course, it will set itself apart from the rest of the range by featuring more aggressive looks, lower ground clearance, exclusive wheels and paint finishes, and the typical badges inside and out.
Since the facelifted 1 Series is understood to premiere in early 2023, the M135 (and perhaps the M140i?) should follow it a few months later.
If that’s the case, then the hot hatch kings, namely the Mercedes-AMG A 45 (and A 45 S) and the Audi RS 3 Sportback should worry about it. You see, a BMW 1 Series with around 400 horsepower is something to write home about, even if it doesn’t feature a rear-biased all-wheel drive system anymore, because the regular 1er is underpinned by the Group’s UKL2 architecture.
Then again, we could be looking at the facelifted M135i, because its platform-sharing X1 M135i also has four tailpipes. If this is really the M135i, then we wouldn’t expect any power bumps, as it should still have 306 ps (302 hp / 225 kW) and 450 Nm (332 lb-ft) of torque produced by the 2.0-liter four-pot. From 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph), the current one needs 4.8 seconds, and top speed is capped at 250 kph (155 mph).
Visually, the hot hatch will follow in the footsteps of the regular 2023 1er, with new front and rear lighting units, and revised bumpers. Of course, it will set itself apart from the rest of the range by featuring more aggressive looks, lower ground clearance, exclusive wheels and paint finishes, and the typical badges inside and out.
Since the facelifted 1 Series is understood to premiere in early 2023, the M135 (and perhaps the M140i?) should follow it a few months later.