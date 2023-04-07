2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid MSRP Revealed: AWD, 196 HP, 42 MPG Come Standard

Following swiftly on the pricing announcement related to the 2023 Prius Prime plug-in hybrid, Toyota ticks another electrified box from the upcoming section of its U.S. online sale portal with the 2023 Corolla Cross Hybrid.
Just in case you were not looking closely at the developments for the crucial American market for the Japanese automaker, we can tell you the company recently moved to exit the little C-HR and most likely will not bring to the region its upcoming second generation – which is rumored to go fully electric instead of just hybrid. That was a clever play to make room for the additional member of the Corolla Cross family, which is now the base crossover offering for the U.S. market.
As such, alongside the 2023 Corolla Cross, which kicks off at a little over $23k, nationwide dealerships will start collecting their 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid units starting this summer (June) and offer them to interested customers with a starting manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $27,970. As a side note, if you do not want a high rider in your family, the 2023 Prius awaits, albeit it is not significantly cheaper because it kicks off at $27,450. Yes, cars and SUVs are expensive these days, there is no denying that.
However, Toyota hopes to escape from being reprimanded for that with a vehicle that is said to be “sport and efficient, (…) value-priced and packed with features not typically found in a small crossover.” All three grades (S, SE, and XSE) have a Sport title attached to them, and the main highlights include the fifth-generation Toyota Hybrid System with better performance and efficiency, plus standard perks like Electronic all-wheel drive, 196 horsepower, and an EPA-estimated 42 combined MPG (5.6 l/100 km) for all trims. Just like the regular Corolla Cross, the Hybrid versions will be produced locally at the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant in Huntsville, Alabama.
Based on the TNGA-C platform, the model is said to be “fun to drive” with a sprint to 60 mph (96 kph) in eight seconds, a compact Lithium-Ion battery located under the bench to avoid taking up cargo capacity, and numerous standard perks across all variants. The higher SE and XSE also get access to dual-tone hue combos like Sonic Silver/Black Roof, Barcelona Red/Black Roof, Blue Crush Metallic/Black Roof, and Acidic Blast/Black Roof (all-new color). Plus, the new Toyota Audio Multimedia System, with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as USB-C ports, is standard across the range.
As for safety, the chapter does not get overlooked, and the family benefits from a standard Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 suite plus adventure features like Hill Start Assist Control (HAC), among others. The SE grade kicks off at $29,290 and the XSE starts from $31,065, by the way. Very few options are available, such as the $1,250 Convenience pack, Audio Plus with JBL ($800), adaptive headlights ($615), two-tone roof ($500), or the optional colors – all priced at $425.
As such, alongside the 2023 Corolla Cross, which kicks off at a little over $23k, nationwide dealerships will start collecting their 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid units starting this summer (June) and offer them to interested customers with a starting manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $27,970. As a side note, if you do not want a high rider in your family, the 2023 Prius awaits, albeit it is not significantly cheaper because it kicks off at $27,450. Yes, cars and SUVs are expensive these days, there is no denying that.
However, Toyota hopes to escape from being reprimanded for that with a vehicle that is said to be “sport and efficient, (…) value-priced and packed with features not typically found in a small crossover.” All three grades (S, SE, and XSE) have a Sport title attached to them, and the main highlights include the fifth-generation Toyota Hybrid System with better performance and efficiency, plus standard perks like Electronic all-wheel drive, 196 horsepower, and an EPA-estimated 42 combined MPG (5.6 l/100 km) for all trims. Just like the regular Corolla Cross, the Hybrid versions will be produced locally at the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant in Huntsville, Alabama.
Based on the TNGA-C platform, the model is said to be “fun to drive” with a sprint to 60 mph (96 kph) in eight seconds, a compact Lithium-Ion battery located under the bench to avoid taking up cargo capacity, and numerous standard perks across all variants. The higher SE and XSE also get access to dual-tone hue combos like Sonic Silver/Black Roof, Barcelona Red/Black Roof, Blue Crush Metallic/Black Roof, and Acidic Blast/Black Roof (all-new color). Plus, the new Toyota Audio Multimedia System, with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as USB-C ports, is standard across the range.
As for safety, the chapter does not get overlooked, and the family benefits from a standard Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 suite plus adventure features like Hill Start Assist Control (HAC), among others. The SE grade kicks off at $29,290 and the XSE starts from $31,065, by the way. Very few options are available, such as the $1,250 Convenience pack, Audio Plus with JBL ($800), adaptive headlights ($615), two-tone roof ($500), or the optional colors – all priced at $425.