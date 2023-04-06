An Experienced Mechanic Helps Buyers Identify Common Used Toyota Problems

Since having a driver’s license and a vehicle matter a lot in car-centric America, you might be on the lookout for a slightly used or budget-friendly mean of transportation. If that’s the case, then looking at Toyota models makes sense. The Japanese automaker is known for its reliability, cheap parts, and not making mechanics pull their hair out when they have to do an oil change or check the electrical system. But not every used vehicle has been maintained right, which is why you ought to know what can go wrong!

10 photos Photo: Car Wizard on YouTube / autoevolution edit