Trustworthy Mechanic Has a List of AWD Vehicles Worth Buying, Here's What's on It

Winter is upon us, and that means only one thing for drivers – traction starts to matter a lot more when the roads are icy and/or snowy. Naturally, this could mean that more and more people are looking for all-wheel-drive (AWD) vehicles. If you don’t want to regret your next purchase, then you might want to listen to this mechanic.
Known for his involvement with popular YouTuber Hoovies Garage and for running his shop in Newton, Kansas after overcoming many relatable struggles, Car Wizard is one of the most liked auto mechanics out there. His approach in the online era has helped him gain almost 800,000 subscribers on YouTube at the time of writing. Many agree that he is one of the best technicians a car owner could wish for. That’s mostly thanks to his vast expertise, and blunt, honest, and drama-free approach.
After many years of working on almost all types of vehicles, Car Wizard decided to share what he knows. And he does so for those who want an automobile and do not wish to spend a lot on repairs. That’s why, from time to time, he records a video for the BTNT (Buy This, Not That) series in which he includes reliable recommendations for shoppers.
His latest BTNT episode is about all-wheel-drive cars. Fortunately, it isn’t only about what to buy – the man also tells us which vehicles should be avoided right from the get-go. So, let’s look at the list.
But before we jump in, keep in mind that AWD is not the same as four-wheel drive (4WD). Even though both terms indicate that a car is equipped with a system where all four wheels can gain traction, their real-world applicability is different. While AWD can be found on most sedans and SUVs, 4WD is suitable for vehicles that can withstand off-road abuse. To put it simply, a BMW 5 Series can come with an AWD system (known as xDrive), while a third-generation Toyota Tacoma uses 4WD. However, recent developments allow some 4WD systems to behave like AWD ones more and more meaning that the driver doesn’t have to play with the traction system. The car can figure it out by itself.
According to Car Wizard, the best all-wheel drive cars out there are – 2005 and newer Subarus, all generations of the Toyota Rav4, and any model year of the Honda CR-V.
The ones he does not recommend are – Land Rover Discovery I and II, Jeep Compass, Jeep Patriot, and xDrive-equipped BMWs. Keep in mind the mechanic is referring to older models that he or his employees have worked on. Things might have changed with newer models, but there’s no way to know for sure until there will be more data available.
Finally, we’ll let you explore his reasoning for these picks in the video down below. If you want to help with expanding these lists, then feel free to share down below your own experience. You could be of great service to others!
After many years of working on almost all types of vehicles, Car Wizard decided to share what he knows. And he does so for those who want an automobile and do not wish to spend a lot on repairs. That’s why, from time to time, he records a video for the BTNT (Buy This, Not That) series in which he includes reliable recommendations for shoppers.
His latest BTNT episode is about all-wheel-drive cars. Fortunately, it isn’t only about what to buy – the man also tells us which vehicles should be avoided right from the get-go. So, let’s look at the list.
But before we jump in, keep in mind that AWD is not the same as four-wheel drive (4WD). Even though both terms indicate that a car is equipped with a system where all four wheels can gain traction, their real-world applicability is different. While AWD can be found on most sedans and SUVs, 4WD is suitable for vehicles that can withstand off-road abuse. To put it simply, a BMW 5 Series can come with an AWD system (known as xDrive), while a third-generation Toyota Tacoma uses 4WD. However, recent developments allow some 4WD systems to behave like AWD ones more and more meaning that the driver doesn’t have to play with the traction system. The car can figure it out by itself.
According to Car Wizard, the best all-wheel drive cars out there are – 2005 and newer Subarus, all generations of the Toyota Rav4, and any model year of the Honda CR-V.
The ones he does not recommend are – Land Rover Discovery I and II, Jeep Compass, Jeep Patriot, and xDrive-equipped BMWs. Keep in mind the mechanic is referring to older models that he or his employees have worked on. Things might have changed with newer models, but there’s no way to know for sure until there will be more data available.
Finally, we’ll let you explore his reasoning for these picks in the video down below. If you want to help with expanding these lists, then feel free to share down below your own experience. You could be of great service to others!