Rare Toyota Corolla AE70 Is Everything an AE86 Is, but Groovy and Quirky

If you grew up watching Japan’s 90s hottest car Anime, Initial D (1995-2013), then you understand it’s not what’s under the hood that’s important when racing down the hill passes, but who’s seated behind the wheel. If you are crazy about JDM cars and grew up watching this show, all props go to the Takumi Fujiwara character (Tofu delivery boy), who took out each of his opponents down the hill passes of Akina, earning the name - 'White Ghost of Akina.'

8 photos Photo: YouTube Screenshot/juiceboxforyou