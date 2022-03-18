Modern, Easy Digital Tofu Transport Needs an Initial D Toyota AE/GR86 Hot Hatch

The Japanese street racing manga series “Initial D” probably is for the JDM enthusiasts an equivalent of Hollywood’s “Back to the Future” series to Americana fans. So, are we surprised that both turned major darlings for the world’s virtual artists?
Interestingly, many automotive CGI experts function on the same basics as real-world stuff. So, they do have quirky cases of recurrence, suddenly, across multiple outlets and occasions, like the fact that LEGO just announced their newest 3-in-1 set features a Back to the Future theme with 1,872 pieces.
And what do you know, just before that a virtual artist paid homage to Doc’s time machine with a gull-winged Porsche 959 restomod that looked quite ready to disrupt the established DeLorean continuum. Oddly enough, a couple of interesting Initial D-themed Toyota AE86 revivals also popped up so quickly we thought they were mushrooms after heavy rain.
First, we saw the spectacular AE86 Trueno V2 that digitally joined Toyota’s GR86 and Subaru’s BRZ to make up a triumvirate. Now, here is also Sugar Chow, the pixel master better known as sugardesign_1 on social media. Who is acting like yet another brilliant mind that just does not want to leave the GR86 in its traditional Coupe peace.
Remember when he went on his usual “Touring the world!” periplus and morphed the little Toyota into a basic Hot Hatchback? We said, back then, that it seemed like the CGI starting point for new mutations. And it feels good to be right (at times). So, here is the latest morphing into a digital tofu transportation device.
Complete with the legendary Initial D livery, plus a classic Toyota AE86 on its side to witness the potential transformation of its unofficial spiritual successor. And sure, looking ready to rock any mountain course around Japan's Gunma prefecture. Now, why does this have to be just another torment, knowing that yet again we are dealing with mere Toyota AE86 revival wishful thinking?!
