Classic JDM Spec AE86 Trueno for Sale, Ready for Initial D Cosplay

The Initial D anime was the way so many westerners were introduced to the JDM scene for the very first time. Of every JDM classic that made an appearance in the series, the Toyota AE86 Corolla Trueno has endured as the flagship vehicle of the show. Now, one example of this once Japanese market exclusive is here for us all to drool over in the flesh.



As one would expect, this 1984 AE86 Trueno spent the majority of its life over in Japan, biding its time for 25 years to be eligible for importation into the U.S. Now it sits for sale via Kuruma Imports LLC of Miami, Florida. A specialty importing company specializing in classic JDM products.



As a result, this AE86 comes complete with a Florida state registration and is ready to hit the road upon purchase. Under the hood of this iconic car is a swapped 1.6-liter AE111 4AGE 20-Valve four-mill engine mated to an old-fashioned, five-speed manual gearbox that sends the power to the rear wheels.



Other nice trinkets come in the form of the mean-looking momo steering wheel, complete with a set of Recaro racing bucket seats in the front to complete that classic JDM street racer look. The gear shift knob is TRD branded, and the tires are aftermarket, courtesy of ADVAN.



Not everything is completely stock on the underside of the car, sporting a high-performance aftermarket Coilover suspension setup and high-flow exhaust system for that little extra bit of performance.



Happily, most modifications are strictly for extra performance, nothing was done to alter that classic AE 86 shape. It’s a quality that bodes well for it on the open market.



Want this icon of the Anime and JDM scene for yourself? It can be all yours for $37,999 before taxes and fees. The potential for the ultimate Initial D cosplay with the car is sky-high.