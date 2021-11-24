377-Foot Tuhura Superyacht Takes the Canoe and Makes It Fit for Millionaire Parties

3 BMW E30 Dragster Is Ready for Takeoff – Houston, We Have a Problem!

2 2JZ-Swapped Lamborghini Gallardo Will Blow Your Mind and Ears

1 Mustang Dragster Goes Airborne, Hitting the Brake Is for the Weak

More on this:

Watching This 6-Second Toyota AE86 in Action Will Make You Hold On for Dear Life

Drag racing enthusiasts, gather around, grab a seat, and start reading, because this story involves a very special machine that has been modified to the teeth. 13 photos



Just by looking at it, you know that this isn’t your



Beneath the shell of what used to be a bone stock, old Toyota AE86 sits a bespoke suspension and lots of other modifications. As for the firepower, it is supplied by a



With one hand on the wheel and the other hand ready to deploy the parachute, the driver proved both his and the



Coming straight from the Dominican Republic for the World Cup Finals, it was filmed in action doing what it was built to do, and that’s run the quarter mile as fast as possible Just by looking at it, you know that this isn’t your run-of-the-mill AE86 . No, sir, because what we have here is a true dragster, an absolute monster with a red paint finish and several sponsor decals adorning the otherwise elongated body that features a parachute at the back for quicker stops. Drag radials are obviously part of the build, as they help increase the car’s traction during the unbelievably fast takeoffs.Beneath the shell of what used to be a bone stock, old Toyota AE86 sits a bespoke suspension and lots of other modifications. As for the firepower, it is supplied by a 2JZ engine sourced from the previous generation Supra. The lump is famously known for supporting immense amounts of power that can dwarf even the best hypercars on sale today. And it is a beast of an engine, as you are about to see in the video embedded at the bottom of the page.With one hand on the wheel and the other hand ready to deploy the parachute, the driver proved both his and the car’s mettle by completing the quarter mile in a little over 6 seconds. The film is just under 12 minutes long and focuses solely on this incredible Toyota AE86 dragster and the team behind it. So, if you are into this sort of stuff, then you should take a short break from whatever you were doing, open a bag of chips, and click the play button.