Toyota AE86 Gets Unorthodox Engine Swap, Some JDM Purists Will Not Be Happy

Toyota's AE86 Corolla continues to be popular, even though the youngest examples have passed the 30-year-old mark. The compact hatchback with rear-wheel drive and a longitudinally mounted engine still sparks joy among enthusiasts, and we can still see some examples taken to the track.
This one in question is a build that was first shown at SEMA in 2019, but its owner kept modifying it ever since. Now, it was taken to the track, not just the drag strip, and it is fascinating to watch and listen.
While doing the latter, you might notice a different engine tone, and it does not come from a specially designed exhaust. Instead, an engine swap is to blame, and the engine of choice is a surprise for this platform.
The owner, Dai Yoshihara, wanted to have 300 horsepower on the AE86 platform, but the stock 4A-GE is far from that target value. Evidently, with enough money and considerable work, someone could build a 4A-GE with that kind of power, but doing it reliably in the long run would be a bit too much.
Thankfully, Honda sells the K20C1 engine in crate motor form, which means that they are ripe for swapping into other vehicles, even some without the Honda badge. You can see where this is going, right?
A “sacrilegious” swap happened with the folks at Eimer Engineering, and the result is a Toyota AE86 track toy with a Honda K20 under its hood.
With 300 horsepower on tap, the JDM fusion that might be among the first of its kind, if not the first, results in a quick vehicle on the track and even in a straight line.
The build will not be appreciated by everyone, as fitting a K-series engine in a Toyota AE86 is unconventional, to say the least, and some purists might never forgive Dai.
The engine was mated to a S2000 transmission with a custom adapter plate, and the engine management is handled by a Link ECU. Other modifications included a custom cooling system, which is meant to be able to handle the K20 while it is driven on the track.
Fortunately for the owner, but also for whoever wants to build a car to fit their desire, what matters the most is to enjoy it, as it does not have to match someone else's preference to make you happy.
