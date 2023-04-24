This Is What We Can Expect From Toyota's 2024 Tacoma Pickup Truck

Toyota is producing some fascinating vehicles at the moment. Sports cars like the GR Supra and GR86 stand proof, and so do the more practical, daily vehicles that are on the way. One of those is the 2024 Tacoma. It is a staple Toyota pickup truck, but the current generation has been with us for some time. We are now on the cusp of a redesigned, evolved Tacoma with a possible electric version on the way too.

22 photos Photo: Toyota