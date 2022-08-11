2023 Nissan Titan Launched in the U.S. With New Midnight Edition Package, Other Novelties

Nissan has opened the order books for the 2023 Titan in the United States, which brings a few novelties, and is offered in the King Cab, Crew Cab, and XD Crew Cab body styles.
Limited to the Crew Cab SV, the new Midnight Edition Package enhances the styling of the truck with the black trim inside and out, black 20-inch wheels, and others. The PRO-4X and Platinum Reserve trim levels now get wireless Apple CarPlay.
So much for the novelties, as beyond these, the 2023 Titan is just like everyone remembers it. Buying one will set you back a minimum of $39,700 for the S King Cab 4x2, excluding the $1,795 destination and handling. The SV model carries an MSRP of $45,080, and for the 4x4 variants, you are looking at $42,990 and $48,370, respectively.
The Crew Cab configuration is also the vastest, comprising the S, SV, and Platinum Reserve 4x2 models, and the S, SV, PRO-4X, and Platinum Reserve 4x4 variants. The two-wheel drive models have MSRPs of $41,490, $45,000, and $58,670 respectively, and for the four-wheel drive derivatives, customers will have to pay at least $44,680, $48,190, $52,810, and $61,980 respectively. All prices exclude the $1,795 destination charge.
Sporting more space between the axles, about 12 inches (~305 mm) more, equipped with a 6.5-foot (~2-m) bed, offered with four-wheel drive only, and built on a unique frame and chassis, the Titan XD Crew Cab comes in four grades. The S starts at $47,340, the SV at $51,160, the PRO-4X at $57,120, and the Platinum Reserve at $65,070.
All 2023 Titans get the Nissan Safety Shield 360 and can be had with various tech features, including the Nissan Concierge, premium audio, and intelligent around view monitor. Power comes from the 5.6-liter V8, rated at 400 hp (406 ps / 298 kW) and 413 lb-ft (560 Nm) of torque, mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission.
