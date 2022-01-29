Pricing for 2022 Nissan Titan Confirmed, Many Bargains To Be Had

Especially after hearing some of the newly unveiled pricing information.That's right, folks. You might not have to break the bank to get your hands on a 2022 Titan, at least if dealerships play by the rules in the age of the global microchip shortage.
The base MSRP is $38,010 for the TITAN King Cab 4x2 S model. Now in its third model year, the current generation of Titan competes head to head with some of the highest quality and most powerful pickup trucks in the world in its market segment.
We're talking the Ford F-150, Chevy Silverado, and Dodge Ram 1500. If an automaker can produce a pickup with a fraction of the appeal American ones can, they have a genuine chance of competing for market share at the very least. Thankfully, a 400 horsepower 5.6-liter Nissan V8 will make sure the new Titan can hold its head high against the best on the planet at building pickup trucks. 400-plus lb-ft of torque won't hurt one bit either.
From the base, Titan S King Cab 4-2, the options and trim package options are plentiful and range drastically in price. Topping the range is the 2022 Titan Platinum Reserve Crew Cab 4x4 at $63,040 before taxes and fees. In between, there's a Titan pickup at just about every price point for just about every level of work intensity.
As per official Nissan sources, every 2022 Titan comes standard with the Nissan Safety Shield 360 system. A suite of advanced driver assistance systems dedicated to avoiding, preventing, and minimizing the damage to life and limb in the event of impacts with other vehicles. As one of the largest passenger vehicles in the Nissan lineup, there's every reason to suspect the 2022 Titan is one of the safest new trucks around.
Being a Nissan product, it's worth mentioning that the new Titan doesn't come with a CVT transmission, as have some Pathfinder models of the recent past. The Titan has more in common with the NV heavy-duty van and the Armada SUV than the Pathfinder, which ditched CVTs with its latest refresh as well.
They're nine-speed traditional automatic units from Jatco in this case. At least in the gasoline variants, Cummins diesel-equipped Titan models sport a six-speed Aisin automatic. A very nice upgrade if you're used to CVT boxes blowing up like grenades at inopportune times.
But which new full-sized truck would you put in your garage today? Is it a Siverado? A Titan? or Something else?
