Nissan Honors Auto Shanghai 2023 With the Arizon Concept, Designed by a Chinese Team

Despite pioneering the EV market with the Leaf, Nissan has recently slowed its EV program. However, things are set to change as the Ariya electric crossover has just started its career. Nissan is now courting the Chinese market, and the Arizon concept unveiled at Auto Shanghai 2023 proves what can be done by honing local talent.
Traditional carmakers failed to impress customers in China, where local startups like NIO and XPeng dominate the EV market. Nissan wants to change that, acknowledging that China is one of the most technologically sophisticated markets in the world. The Japanese carmaker is showcasing two EV concepts at the Auto Shanghai 2023 show, with the Arizon concept being fascinating. The EV concept was designed by a Chinese team considering local customers' needs.
For now, the Arizon is just a design study, but you can see the potential for mass production in the very mature lines of the concept. The front section has Volvo EX90 vibes, while the side view reminds us of other concepts in the Renault-Nissan family. The Dacia Bigster concept introduced in 2021 springs to mind for no reason. Unlike the Bigster, which previews an ICE vehicle built on the CMF-B platform, the Arizon is an electric offering on the CMF-EV platform that underpins the Nissan Ariya electric crossover.
The concept sports a pillarless design, emphasizing the spacious cabin and an expansive auto-dimming glass roof. Should the Nissan Arizon ever enter production, it will undoubtedly feature a B-pillar, so don't get too excited about that. Still, other features might make it into production largely unchanged. The cabin also looks doable, with the extended display that unites the instrument panel and the infotainment screen into one big unit.
Nissan describes the Arizon as "human-centric," featuring a virtual personal assistant named Eporo. Virtual assistants are a little long in the tooth and never function as desired, but perhaps Nissan knows a way to make the Eporo a helpful companion. In the world of artificial intelligence, everything is possible, so we should give the Japanese the benefit of the doubt. For now, we believe them when they say that Eporo will interact with passengers in a human-like manner and provide accurate responses utilizing time, weather, and other data.
Nissan also thinks ambient lighting is an important part of owning an EV in China and designed the Arizon with an interactive lighting system. This can recognize people and automatically adjust the illumination to suit their preferences. There are also pre-defined moods and scenarios, including leisure, relax, sleep, and surprise. Apparently, Chinese customers love this because the design team thinks the lighting system ensures premium hospitality with seamless, personalized interactions.
The Japanese carmaker talks about a "software-defined vehicle approach," promising new levels of connectivity and integration that will enable the Arizon "to blend digital and physical realities." There is no word about a possible production model based on the Arizon concept. It's not too far-fetched to think it would come, though, and Nissan should seriously consider building one.
For now, the Arizon is just a design study, but you can see the potential for mass production in the very mature lines of the concept. The front section has Volvo EX90 vibes, while the side view reminds us of other concepts in the Renault-Nissan family. The Dacia Bigster concept introduced in 2021 springs to mind for no reason. Unlike the Bigster, which previews an ICE vehicle built on the CMF-B platform, the Arizon is an electric offering on the CMF-EV platform that underpins the Nissan Ariya electric crossover.
The concept sports a pillarless design, emphasizing the spacious cabin and an expansive auto-dimming glass roof. Should the Nissan Arizon ever enter production, it will undoubtedly feature a B-pillar, so don't get too excited about that. Still, other features might make it into production largely unchanged. The cabin also looks doable, with the extended display that unites the instrument panel and the infotainment screen into one big unit.
Nissan describes the Arizon as "human-centric," featuring a virtual personal assistant named Eporo. Virtual assistants are a little long in the tooth and never function as desired, but perhaps Nissan knows a way to make the Eporo a helpful companion. In the world of artificial intelligence, everything is possible, so we should give the Japanese the benefit of the doubt. For now, we believe them when they say that Eporo will interact with passengers in a human-like manner and provide accurate responses utilizing time, weather, and other data.
Nissan also thinks ambient lighting is an important part of owning an EV in China and designed the Arizon with an interactive lighting system. This can recognize people and automatically adjust the illumination to suit their preferences. There are also pre-defined moods and scenarios, including leisure, relax, sleep, and surprise. Apparently, Chinese customers love this because the design team thinks the lighting system ensures premium hospitality with seamless, personalized interactions.
The Japanese carmaker talks about a "software-defined vehicle approach," promising new levels of connectivity and integration that will enable the Arizon "to blend digital and physical realities." There is no word about a possible production model based on the Arizon concept. It's not too far-fetched to think it would come, though, and Nissan should seriously consider building one.