2025 Dacia Bigster Compact SUV Confirmed With Renault CMF-B Underpinnings

A long time ago, when Japanese automaker Nissan was on the brink of going bust, French automaker Renault offered a helping hand in the form of a cross-ownership collaboration. Masterminded by Carlos Ghosn, the Renault-Nissan Alliance saved Nissan and also spawned the Common Module Family of vehicle architectures.
Loosely inspired by the modular design of the Volkswagen Group’s MQB platform, the CMF entered production with much pomp and circumstance in 2013. Multiple variants that cover the A to D segments are currently in production. Low-cost automaker Dacia uses the CMF-B for the Sandero, Logan, and Jogger, and come 2024, this platform will also underpin the Duster.
Fast forward to 2025, and the Bigster concept will enter series production with CMF-B underpinnings as well. The attached press release confirms overall lengths between 4.1 and 4.6 meters for Dacia models built around the CMF-B platform, a choice of front- and all-wheel drive, plus ICE and hybrid-assisted powertrains.
Presented as a concept in January 2021, the Bigster measures 4.6 meters fore to aft. It’s pretty obvious the series-production variant will mirror this overall length, and it’s also obvious that three-row seating will be available. The only three-row model that Dacia currently makes is the Jogger, the indirect successor to the Lodgy multi-purpose vehicle and Logan MCV station wagon.
The press release below further notes a few manufacturing-related changes, with the Jogger set to be manufactured exclusively at the Tanger Plant in Morocco from the second quarter of 2024. The Mioveni Plant in Romania will thus be able to welcome the Bigster, which will be produced alongside the Duster.
Mioveni also makes the Sandero Stepway crossover-styled hatchback and Logan four-door sedan, whereas the Sandero is made in Tanger. Turning our attention back to the next-generation Duster and all-new Bigster, what does the switch to CMF-B underpinnings entail?
For starters, the Duster will go up in price due to the higher complexity of the CMF-B in comparison to the B0+ platform of the second-generation Duster. Prospective customers should also look forward to improved passive and active safety, as well as better on-board technology and superior handling. In regard to the suck-squeeze-bang-blow department, the CMF-B platform accommodates three- and four-cylinder mills.
Back home in Romania, the Duster is presently offered with the ECO-G 100 as the base powerplant. The Brits get the TCe 90 as standard, and with the next generation, Dacia will drop the 1.5-liter turbo diesel. The K-type engine was introduced back in 2001 under the 1.5 dCi moniker, with Mercedes referring to it as the OM607.
The 1.3-liter turbo gasser from the Nissan HR engine family is expected to soldier on, and the final piece of the puzzle comes in the guise of the hybrid powertrain from the Jogger. Rated at 138 horsepower and up to 151 pound-feet (205 Nm) for the traction motor, this setup also includes a multi-mode gearbox and a 1.2-kWh battery.
