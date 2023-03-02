Dacia Habitat Concept Is Digital Tiny Home Manifesto for Adventurous Lifestyles

Recently, with all the craziness that has been going on around the world, no wonder overlanding, vanlifers, and other wheeled advocates like the tiny house movement have become so famous and interesting.
We already have a vast knowledge of what overlanding (adventurous road trips into nature where the journey is the focus, not necessarily the destination) and van life means, but the tiny house movement is quite novel, indeed. According to official sources like the International Residential Code, Appendix Q sees tiny houses as something you can live with “a maximum of 37 square meters (400 sq ft) of floor area, excluding lofts.” That is not a lot of surfaces, right?
Well, there is no need to take the micro-housing ideas to extremes, as they could serve as a vacation place or a transitional stage to better living options for individuals who lack shelter. It is also something that bodes extremely well with the recent return to simpler living as well as a potentially eco-friendlier solution to the current housing industry – which, let’s face it, has been thinking about the environment way less than it should have had over the past decades. Anyway, tiny houses equal minimalism, if we strive to condense them into just one word.
And do you know the equivalent of doing more with less from the automotive industry? Well, if you ask fans of affordable automobiles like James May, that would be the Romanian automaker, Dacia. Owned by French car manufacturer Groupe Renault since 1999 but established 33 years prior in 1966, the company has always had a close connection with low prices and Renault models. Today, though, it is experiencing a rebirth through the most recent rebranding and is also moving into lifestyle areas with stuff like the fresh Jogger Hybrid crossover wagon or racking up awards with the tiny Spring EV.
Additionally, the company has also put everything into the proper conceptual perspective with their most recent prototype dubbed ‘Manifesto.’ The latter is not unlike a poor man’s futuristic desert racer with an EV twist but is also brimming with neat ideas for the coolest outdoor adventures, showing big sustainable mobility ambitions at the same time. And it needs to, as the European Union has moved to approve the regional plans to stop ICE sales of new cars from 2035 onward.
But what about an expansion of the Manifesto ethos into the tiny house movement? Well, that’s also only possible in conceptual form – and in CGI, at the moment. And there is an interesting example of the sort, thanks to the good folks over at Car Design World (aka cardesignworld on social media), who tipped us off to artist Yaojun Li (aka eugene3tu on social media) and his conceptual Dacia Habitat vehicle. Now, how do you feel about an edgy mobile living room that also has what looks like an external changing room or outdoor shower?
But what about an expansion of the Manifesto ethos into the tiny house movement? Well, that’s also only possible in conceptual form – and in CGI, at the moment. And there is an interesting example of the sort, thanks to the good folks over at Car Design World (aka cardesignworld on social media), who tipped us off to artist Yaojun Li (aka eugene3tu on social media) and his conceptual Dacia Habitat vehicle. Now, how do you feel about an edgy mobile living room that also has what looks like an external changing room or outdoor shower?