Nissan Details Innovative CMF-EV Architecture, Set to Underpin All Future Electric Models

Nissan is putting all their eggs in one basket with the CMF-EV architecture, set to underpin all the brand’s future electric models. The Japanese carmaker is affectionately calling it the “magic flying carpet,” and the very first vehicle to use it is the fully electric Ariya crossover, which is definitely not named after Arya Stark.
This platform is also expected to enhance manufacturing synergies with the entire Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance and will form the basis for 15 all-new electric models by the end of this decade.
“The CMF-EV platform is a marvel of creative engineering; from providing exceptional living-room style space – longer cabin length to vehicle length – to accommodating our state-of-the-art e-4ORCE drivetrain technology, its versatility gives us the ability to push the boundaries of engineering and design capabilities,” said Nissan exec Pierre Loing.
“CMF-EV is defined by technological innovation and the potential of its modularity, paving the way for the next exciting generation of electric vehicles from Nissan and our Alliance partners,” he added.
When it was first engineered, Nissan thought to give the CMF-EV platform a flat construction bed, with placeholders for electric motors positioned directly adjacent to the front and rear axles. Meanwhile, the battery packs were designed to be as slim as possible, forming a structural support system for the platform itself.
Other clever packaging solutions include placing the air conditioning unit further forward to optimize the front and rear seating positions. The lack of a transmission tunnel certainly helped with that too.
In terms of performance, the CMF-EV platform can accommodate multiple power unit and drivetrain specs, such as single-motor or dual-motor e-4ORCE configurations.
As for the Nissan Ariya, it’s already available to pre-order in the UK, Norway and the Netherlands, with other European markets soon to follow. The Ariya is scheduled to arrive in European showrooms sometime this summer, with U.S. buyers likely having to wait until fall.
