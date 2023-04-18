Nisus Is a Wingless, Compact Gyroplane That Offers Speed, Safety, and Comfort

Slovakia-based flying equipment and aircraft manufacturer Jokertrike has unveiled a new private flying means of transport in the form of Nisus, a revolutionary personal aircraft that offers aviation enthusiasts endless possibilities for adventure.
Nisus is a unique gyroplane design aimed at both recreational and professional flying. It offers speed, safety, and comfort thanks to innovative features that make it a game-changer in the industry.
"NISUS belongs among the elite of the new era of gyroplanes. After the experience of gyroplane operation, the company Jokertrike has developed it to meet all the demanding requirements for excellent flight characteristics and yet unprecedented comfort for the crew," the company says.
During the past decades, gyroplanes have seen a resurge in popularity, and some even say they are the future of the aviation industry. They have been around for about a century, but most people forgot about them when helicopters stole their thunder during WWII. In the late 1980s, though, technical developments led to a major renaissance of these small aircraft.
Mostly used for recreational purposes, gyroplanes are relatively easy to pilot and are seen as some of the safest aircraft ever designed. On top of it, they provide exciting flying experiences. Jokertrike’s Nisus takes these attributes to the next level with a compact design that allows for easy transport and storage, a cabin fully layered with Carbon Kevlar Hybrid (CKH), and impressive technical specifications.
The fully enclosed, two-seat rotorcraft features a side-by-side cockpit that allows for spectacular panoramic views. The aircraft's supporting structure is welded from chrome molybdenum steel tubes that offer high rigidity and safety of the structure at a low weight. Nisus’ cabin and tail part are made from carbon fiber composites to lighten the load.
Moreover, the gyrocopter has been designed with a Buoyancy body that allows it to save energy while operating. Basically, the faster it flies, the more energy it saves.
The compact gyroplane measures 15.6 feet (4.75 m) in length, 5.5 feet (1.68 m) in width, and 8.85 feet (2.7 m) in height, so it is small enough to be stowed and parked safely even in restricted spaces. The company says it is an aircraft ready for all types of weather and promises it can withstand extreme day and night conditions while flying.
It is designed with a double rudder, which improves its maneuverability at low speeds. This comes in handy during landing, for instance. Additionally, the engine features an efficient cooling system that makes sure the Rotax 915IS installed on the Nisus stays cool even at high outside temperatures.
In terms of technical specifications, the Nisus gyroplane relies on a single engine-powered three-blade propeller to lift itself in the air. A lengthy Gyrotech 8600 mm rotor acts as the wing of this aircraft. As for performance figures, Nisus’ engine has a maximum power of 112 kW, allowing it to comfortably cruise at speeds of 80-100 mph (130-160 kph) and reach a top speed of 121 mph (195 kph).
The takeoff distance is 656 feet (200 m), while to land safely, it needs 492 feet (150 m). With a fuel tank capacity of 24 gallons (92 liters), the gyrocopter offers a 310-mile (500-km) range.
The cabin encloses the pilot and passenger inside with a full circumferential frame and accommodates them in cushioned reclining seats boasting a red and black color palette. Adjustable belts strap them in safely.
The Nisus gyrocopter is touted as a unique type of transportation for both private owners looking for adventures and professionals seeking a comfortable aircraft to use in their monitoring, surveillance, and safety missions.
