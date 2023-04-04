The Soviet Tu-144 Was the World's First Supersonic Airliner

To many, when they think of supersonic airliners, they instantly think of Concorde. The joint Anglo-French aircraft that served for nearly 30 years, ferrying people across the Atlantic at Mach 2. However, the first supersonic airliner wasn’t Concorde. In fact, it was the Soviet Tupolev Tu-144. An aircraft dubbed “Konkordski” by the West as it looked so similar to the Concorde. However, this aircraft did beat its Western counterpart to the skies by just a few months.

