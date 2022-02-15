Tupolev TU-4: The Soviet B-29 Copycat That Made NATO's Blood Boil

More on this:

1 Elbit Systems Unveils New Hybrid, Small, Tactical Drone That Boasts 18 Hours of Operation

2 Wildcats and Merlins Battle Extreme Weather During Five-Day Journey to the Arctic

3 Boeing Gets Closer to Green Flying, Will Pump Two Billion Gallons of SAF Into Its Aircraft

4 Natilus Drone Claims It Can Cut Air Freight Costs by 50 Percent, Features a Large Payload

5 Airbus C295 Test Bed Aircraft Takes to the Skies for the First Time