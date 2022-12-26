Argon GTL 915 iS Gyrocopter Could Be the Future of Urban Air Mobility

With congestion and environmental pollution drastically worsening in urban areas, more and more companies are now focusing their efforts on urban air mobility solutions to solve these problems. And while the market for personal air transportation is limited, there is no shortage of air vehicle prototypes of various sizes, from drones for goods delivery to full-size aircraft for personal manned or unmanned transportation.
Polish aviation firm Manufaktura Lotnicza joined the trend in 2020 with the Argon 915 iS gyroplane model, and now they’ve released an improved version called Argon GTL 915 iS, which they promote as the “first really Gran Turismo gyroplane [...] designed for comfortable travel.”
Gyroplanes are known to be mostly used as recreational aircraft as they are relatively easy to pilot and don’t require long runways to take off and land.
Argon GTL 915 iS is a fully-enclosed, two-seat rotorcraft that features a glass fiber composite hull. A carbon fiber hull is also available as an optional. Two slender aluminum alloy tail booms with a double composite vertical tail connect to the fuselage. A horizontal stabilizer is mounted on them.
The gyroplane takes advantage of an unpowered rotor in free autorotation to generate lift. For forward thrust, the aircraft is equipped with a 141 hp (143 ps) Rotax engine-driven propeller.
According to Manufaktura Lotnicza, the gyrocopter will take off at a speed of 47 mph (75 kph), will reach a maximum altitude of 23,000 feet (7,010 meters), and can cruise at a speed of 112 mph (180 kph).
It has two 60-liter (16-gallon) fuel tanks and can run on both regular and aviation gasoline. The tanks’ capacity means it can fly up to five hours on a single fill-up. Depending on the load it’s carrying, this figure could extend to six hours on one fill.
What’s more, there is the option to add extra external tanks to boost the aircraft’s range (up to 1,000 km/ 621 miles).
Argon GTL 915 iS comes equipped with a new instruments panel, the Garmin Gx3 with a three-axis autopilot system. The flight control system is as simple as it gets, with a control stick and pedals that are doubled and accessible to both crew members.
In terms of weight, the Argon GTL 915 iS is said to tip the scales at 672 lb (305 kg). It can take up a cargo load of 650 lb (295 kg) for a maximum take-off weight of 1322 lbs (600 kg).
Compared to its predecessor, the new model features a more generous luggage compartment that can easily accommodate large items such as skis, golf clubs, surfboards, fishing rods, foldable bikes, or full-size suitcases.
For those interested in the new Argon GTL 915 iS, the gyroplane is only available by individual order on the manufacturer’s website. Prospective buyers will have to shell out between 140,000 and 180,000 euros (which is about $148,557 to $191,000 at current exchange rates), depending on the configuration they choose.
