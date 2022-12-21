VIDEO: Israeli Personal Electric Aircraft Nails First Forward Flight at Full Capacity

AAM (Urban Air Mobility) turned out to be one of the most tempting transportation sectors for young companies –there’s an incredible geographical variety of eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) makers right now. If the Swedish Jetson One wins the title of the most popular personal electric aircraft, there are several others closely aiming for the same goal.
While flying cars are still controversial, public opinion seems to not be as harsh when it comes to the personal eVTOLs that don’t claim to be futuristic cars, but just personal versions of air taxis. One thing’s for sure: the idea of your very own flying machine that you can just keep on your driveway and take to the sky whenever you want, sounds like a lot of fun.
Jetson One can be credited for making this concept insanely popular, but it’s not the only one. Air One is similar not just in name, but also in capabilities. It’s the flagship of the Israeli eVTOL builder Air, introduced around a year and a half ago.
This year turned out to be a fruitful one for Air. It got to officially unveil the full-scale prototype of its eVTOL at several industry events in the U.S., including the Detroit Auto Show, and it’s ending the year with another milestone. Air One confirmed its promising abilities, by completing a full forward flight for the first time. And it did so while loaded at full capacity, meaning 2,425 lbs (1,100 kg).
During the event, which took place on December 18, Air One successfully transitioned from hover to its regular cruising speed of 100 mph (161 km). Why is it a milestone? Because it’s considered proof of concept on the way to full FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) certification.
The two-seater is gearing up for the U.S. market, which is why the manufacturer also plans a big move of most of its operations and R&D (Research & Development) to America. As it continues to work with FAA, it will be easier and more practical to carry out future flight tests right here.
Air believes that by 2024, privately-owned eVTOLs will already start to fly. And it does seem feasible, considering that both the Air One and the Jetson One are already available for pre-order, and people jumped on that. The Israeli two-seat eVTOL comes at $150,000, and 260 of these babies have already been ordered, according to Air.
Boasting a range of 110 miles (177 km) and a top speed of 155 mph (250 kph) the Air One’s main attraction is that it’s meant to be a personal aircraft, easy to keep in a regular garage, and even hauled by a trailer.
Jetson One can be credited for making this concept insanely popular, but it’s not the only one. Air One is similar not just in name, but also in capabilities. It’s the flagship of the Israeli eVTOL builder Air, introduced around a year and a half ago.
This year turned out to be a fruitful one for Air. It got to officially unveil the full-scale prototype of its eVTOL at several industry events in the U.S., including the Detroit Auto Show, and it’s ending the year with another milestone. Air One confirmed its promising abilities, by completing a full forward flight for the first time. And it did so while loaded at full capacity, meaning 2,425 lbs (1,100 kg).
During the event, which took place on December 18, Air One successfully transitioned from hover to its regular cruising speed of 100 mph (161 km). Why is it a milestone? Because it’s considered proof of concept on the way to full FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) certification.
The two-seater is gearing up for the U.S. market, which is why the manufacturer also plans a big move of most of its operations and R&D (Research & Development) to America. As it continues to work with FAA, it will be easier and more practical to carry out future flight tests right here.
Air believes that by 2024, privately-owned eVTOLs will already start to fly. And it does seem feasible, considering that both the Air One and the Jetson One are already available for pre-order, and people jumped on that. The Israeli two-seat eVTOL comes at $150,000, and 260 of these babies have already been ordered, according to Air.
Boasting a range of 110 miles (177 km) and a top speed of 155 mph (250 kph) the Air One’s main attraction is that it’s meant to be a personal aircraft, easy to keep in a regular garage, and even hauled by a trailer.