XPeng Gets a $844 Million Boost for Its Sixth-Generation Flying Car

XPeng AeroHT’s X3 was recently announced as the “world’s first flying car,” a title that is claimed by other brands also. This came shortly after the previous version, the X2, made its public flight debut in Dubai. One thing is for sure – the Chinese manufacturer is determined to bring this flying car to life, and recent funding confirms that it’s on the right track.
Four of China’s top banks (the Guangdong Branch of the Agricultural Bank of China, the Guangdong Branch of the China Construction Bank, the Guangzhou Branch of China CITIC Bank, and the Guangzhou Branch of Pudong Development Bank) have recently granted a huge credit to XPeng. The credit is worth a total of RMB 6 billion (approximately $844 million) and it’s supposed to boost the R&D and future manufacturing of the company’s flying car.
According to XPeng representatives, the main focus will be on establishing a supply chain and building production facilities for the X3. They also describe this milestone as “another fundraising peak.” Last year, the Chinese manufacturer claimed to have benefitted from the largest Series A fundraising in the industry. At that time, it had accumulated more than $500 million.
While technical details about the X3 have yet to be unveiled, the X2 combines a resilient full-carbon fiber airframe with four independent battery packs, and multi-motor power backup. It claims a top speed of 130 kph (80.7 mph) and a 35-minute endurance. A smart cockpit with a floating display enables features such as precise speed control, quick response, and autonomous flight path planning.
The XPeng X2 took to the sky in a spectacular location, soaring above Skydive Dubai last month. The two-seat flying car was specifically designed to handle short-distance, low-altitude flights in busy urban centers.
The video below shows the first flight test of the sixth-generation XPeng flying car. An official flight debut, similar to the X5’s one in Dubai, is probably coming next year.
