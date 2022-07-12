Air One, the Sportscar That Can Fly, Completes Successful Hover Flight Test

Advanced air mobility (AAM) is still a budding sector with countless, huge hurdles to overcome, so you’re excused if you have reservations when it comes to the many promises that the many eVTOL startups make whenever they unveil a new concept. But that’s not to say that progress isn’t being made.
Air EV, an Israel-based startup that first came to international media attention in late 2021 with its flagship model, the Air One, is one such example. The company is reporting that a prototype for the Air One eVTOL (electric takeoff and landing aircraft) has successfully completed a first round of hover flight tests.
The first take-off for the Air One took place on June 21, in Megiddo, Israel, with the 1,914-pound (868-kg) prototype able to take off, hover in place, and land without issue and perform as expected. The hover test flight comes after the prototype underwent drop testing for structural integrity, several propulsion tests, and electronic and stability tests. It confirmed predictions for control and stability, as well as energy use and performance.
A video of the first hover test flight is available below. Air EV says that, once that one was declared a success, there were several repeats. Further testing is scheduled all throughout 2022, with a possible 2024 delivery date on the horizon.
“It was truly awe-inspiring to watch AIR ONE lift off the ground for the first time. We’ve been on this upward journey for nearly five years and cannot wait for the public to join us on this ride,” Rani Plaut, CEO of Air, says in a statement. “This momentous milestone secures Air’s spot as a market leader in the personal air mobility space, making the thrill of flight achievable on a daily basis. We look forward to continued growth as we launch into the next phase of development.”
What sets Air One apart from other proposed or in-development eVTOLs is the fact that it doesn’t address the commercial sector of future air taxis, but is designed for private ownership. With its retractable landing gear and collapsible wings, it’s meant as a sportscar for the sky, a personal transportation vehicle – one which you can park in your garage and use for the daily commute, assuming you have basic pilot certification.
Air One will be able to carry two people and a maximum payload of 551 pounds (250 kg) and will travel at top speeds of 155 mph (250 kph). Per-charge range is described as “practical,” and was previously reported as 110 miles (177 km). Reservations are now possible for $1,000 a pop, but the base price of one such flying sportscar is listed as $150,000.
