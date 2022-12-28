Nissan Claims Leaf's V2G Feature Helped Winemaker Save $6,000 per Year, Gets It All Wrong

An Australian winemaker claims he can save 6,000 Australian dollars (AUD) by storing solar power in Leaf’s battery during the day and then using it to power his vineyard at night. This might be true, but the savings might not last for long. The strain on the Nissan Leaf’s battery during such use-case scenarios means the winemaker might need to replace it sooner than he expects, wiping out all the savings.

10 photos