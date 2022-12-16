What Does the Nissan Leaf and 250,000 Christmas Lights Have in Common?

We probably know the first thing that went through your mind after reading the title, which may have been that both of them are fed by electricity. And you wouldn’t be wrong, but you wouldn’t be right either.
The answer is simple, as the Nissan Sunderland factory in the UK just celebrated a production milestone, with the 250,000th Leaf rolling off the line recently. The occasion was marked by proving once again that the zero-emission compact hatchback can act as a mobile power plant, as it lit up a 32-foot (10-meter) Christmas tree, with 250,000 lights, and the shimmering reindeer, using its battery.
“Passing a quarter of a million Nissan Leaf is a tremendous milestone, and demonstrates the electric vehicle manufacturing expertize we have built up at our plant over the past decade,” commented the site’s Vice President of Manufacturing, Alan Johnson. “This year we have completely electrified the plant’s line-up with the new versions of the Qashqai and Juke launch, so lighting up the Christmas tree with our original EV is a spectacular and appropriate way to end 2022.”
Besides Christmas lights and decorations, via V2X (or V2X-MAS in this instance), the Nissan Leaf’s vehicle-to-grid capability turns it into a very versatile machine that allows owners to decide on how its energy is used. The power can be sent back into the grid, and if needed, then the electric model can power a small building.
In the United Kingdom, the Nissan Leaf is offered in five trim levels, the Acenta, N-Connecta, Tekna, e+ N-Connecta, and e+ Tekna, with prices varying between £28,995 ($35,660) for the entry-level and at least £36,445 ($44,820) for the top-of-the-line variant. In the United States, on the other hand, it comes in two grades, named the S and SV Plus, with MSRPs of $28,040 and $36,040 respectively, before the potential federal tax credit.
