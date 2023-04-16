Auto Evolution: Always the Bridesmaid, Never the Bride - The Nissan Maxima Story

Back in the 1970s, Japanese automaker Nissan rolled out a Datsun-badged model by the name of 810. Closely related to the Bluebird, the first gen came in the guise of a sedan, wagon, and hard-topped coupe. Derived from the 910-series Bluebird, the 810 became the Maxima in 1981 for MY82.

34 photos Photo: Nissan / edited