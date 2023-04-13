R35 Nissan GT-R "Sports Resetting" NISMO Performance Upgrades Launched in Japan

Updated for the 2024 model year, the R35 Nissan GT-R is now available with "Sports Resetting" performance upgrades in the Land of the Rising Sun. The most affordable of the bunch is dubbed Type-1, and it's not exactly worth detailing because it amounts to nothing more than a speed limiter intended for track driving.
The Type-2 package is priced at 330,000 yen for 2009 through 2018 models and 341,000 yen for 2020 through 2024 models. At current exchange rates, make that 2,490 and 2,575 of your hard-earned freedom bucks. Depending on the vehicle's model year, this upgrade comes in the guise of a dedicated engine control module or said module plus a transmission control module.
NISMO promises improved torque at low and medium engine speeds, better acceleration, and software-governed transmission improvements that include automatic upshifts without activating the rev limiter. The dedicated engine control module changes boost pressure. 2007 and 2008 models also benefit from a different air-to-fuel ratio for better fuel economy.
Not compatible with Spec V and NISMO models, the Type-2 upgrade is joined by a Type-3 upgrade for 2007 through 2009 models. Not compatible with the Spec V, this package includes both control modules, a high-precision boost sensor, a bypass valve kit, and a new thermostat. In combination with sports catalytic converters and a sports muffler constructed from titanium, this upgrade also unlocks a few more horsepower and torque. NISMO doesn't give any concrete numbers, but it's obvious that a less restrictive exhaust setup equals more ponies and pound-feet.
Over in Japan, where the 2024 model year Nissan GT-R is listed with limited availability, the R35 carries a sticker price of 13,750,000 yen or 103,675 dollars at current exchange rates. The entry-level Pure trim level is joined by the Premium and Black editions. The Premium is also available in T-spec flavor. There's also the Track edition and Track edition T-spec. At the top of the range, the NISMO and NIMSO special edition will set you back a whopping 28,650,600 and 29,150,000 yen at press time (circa 216,005 and 219,775 dollars).
As much as I love the GT-R in all of its forms, the aforementioned prices are simply too high for a design that challenges the longevity of the Lamborghini Countach. The first example of the breed rolled off the assembly line in December 2007, which is 15-going-on-16 years ago. The R35 retained its 3.8-liter twin-turbo V6 with each and every incremental update, and Nissan didn't replace the BorgWarner dual-clutch transmission for a newer unit either. With six forward speeds to its name as opposed to eight for the Tremec-supplied tranny of the Corvette, it's high time for the R35 to step up its game big time if Nissan wants to be taken seriously.
Although there's no concrete information on the R36 at the present moment, Nissan COO Ashwani Gupta made it crystal clear that electrification is on the menu. Rather than an all-electric super coupe, the R36 is likely to receive a twin-turbo V6 engine assisted by a hybrid system.
