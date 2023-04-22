Modified Nissan Ariya Needs Diesel-Powered Help To Do the Pole-to-Pole EV Expedition

All-electric cars (but mainly just the battery-electric ones) are increasing in popularity globally thanks to the likes of Tesla, BYD, Geely, Hyundai, Chevrolet, Porsche, Rivian, Lucid, and other automakers that are finally starting to push out of their factories attractive and practical zero-tailpipe emission vehicles. But to prove to everyone that buying an EV doesn’t mean you’ll randomly get stuck somewhere, a couple decided to take a brand-new and slightly modified Nissan Ariya on an impressive trip – from the magnetic North Pole to the South Pole. But the 17,000-mi (27,395-km) adventure can’t happen without having a support network of internal combustion engine vehicles burning diesel around.
It has been known for quite some time now that burning fossil fuels globally will not help anyone reach the climate goals set forward by the Paris Agreement. Ever since it was signed in 2016, countries like Canada, France, the UK, the U.S., Germany (and the European Union), Japan, Australia, South Africa, and India have pledged to take better care of the environment. After all, making sure the global temperature will not rise beyond sustainable levels is a mission that requires a global effort! So, nations are trying to find ways to shrink their carbon footprint without creating international economic imbalances.
Everyone must think of ideas to save the Earth’s climate from turning on humans. Moreover, every Paris Agreement signatory has taken it upon themselves to have their progress in this regard evaluated every five years. In the pursuit of a fix that can work for almost everyone, everywhere, people from various industries and decision-making bodies have agreed, amongst other things, that we must gradually ditch fossil fuels like oil and natural gas and replace them with green hydrogen and electricity from renewable sources.
One specific way in which countries are attempting to work their way onto a solution that makes sense is decarbonizing road transport. Both the U.S. and the EU have concluded that light-duty vehicles and medium- and heavy-duty trucks powered by gas or diesel are among the largest emitters of greenhouse gasses (GHGs).
Coarsely, this means that we must slowly yet surely give up on the internal combustion engine and replace it with zero-tailpipe emission powertrains like battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) or fuel-cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). The EU is looking into eFuels thanks to VW Group’s ambition to develop an alternative to the gas we currently find at the fuel station, but it’s not a viable option yet because it’s just too expensive.
So, for now, we have to do with BEVs like the Tesla Model 3, the BMW i4, the Mercedes-Benz EQS, Ford Mustang Mach-E, the Kia EV6, the Chevy Bolt, or the Rivian R1T. The list could be expanded to include other popular models (and even Chinese and Indian BEV makers), but that would take a while. The fact of the matter is that, in 2022, just in the U.S., BEVs accounted for 5.6% of the total new vehicle sales – 57% more than in 2021. And let's not forget that this happened in a slowing car market! The trend is only poised to continue its upward momentum, so it’s clear that more and more Americans are looking to ditch fossil fuels.
That's especially true if we look at how Tesla's now bringing those discounts we anticipated last year when everyone was outraged about the hikes.
However, knowing that just a little under 6% of the people in the U.S. own a purely electric vehicle leads us to this interesting conclusion – many may still have doubts about changing their lifestyle. Not everyone can get on board with using pricy DC chargers, installing a home charging point, and getting used to the weather seriously impacting range. But considering that the federal government is helping states and local communities install DC fast chargers nearly everywhere through NEVI and CFI, chances are Americans might warm up to the idea of becoming owners of a vehicle like the Ford F-150 Lightning or the BMW iX.
So, hundreds of billions are already being poured into the American economy by EV makers and their suppliers, thanks to this bipartisan effort to decarbonize road transport. But what about those not willing to pull the trigger on a BEV just yet?
Well, for them, Nissan came up with a great idea – sponsoring a couple’s adventure to go from the magnetic North Pole to the South Pole. The Japanese automaker gave them a brand-new Ariya, believing their mission to do a 17,000-mile trip might just prove that BEVs are worth serious consideration by nearly everyone. The couple also received some help from Arctic Trucks and BFGoodrich to make sure the BEV could survive the harshness of their trip, and off they went!
But this route isn’t known to have many charging points, so the team thought of a charging kit that comes with a wind turbine and a couple of solar panels. Not having changed the battery pack of the vehicle or the motors, the crossover started this expedition with nothing but new wheels, a couple of interior additions, and a slightly improved suspension system. So, at least theoretically, charging the Ariya with renewable energy (wind and solar) would have been possible throughout the trip thanks to the charging kit being towed from the cold north to the even colder south.
Sadly, reality is often disappointing, and the first Pole-to-Pole adventure with an all-electric car is no different. We were led to believe by the official press release that the journey would be something done solely with the Ariya donated by Nissan. Since this was looking like quite the journey, we anticipated that there might be other all-electric vehicles sporting the same trailer prototype joining the BEV in this endeavor. Having some support is vital in these conditions, especially when you’re attempting to set a world record of sorts.
However, there was no specific mention of the modified diesel-powered Ford F-350s used by Arctic Trucks to help the Ariya navigate the harshness of the Arctic.
But let's look at how things unfolded first. The journey began south of Prince of Wales Island and east of Gateshead Island, in Canada. That’s where the magnetic North Pole was back in 1823. Today, it is found in the northern part of Ellesmere Island, which is also in Canada but around 856 mi (1,378 km) away from the expedition’s starting point.
The very first photo and video published online show the Nissan Ariya, the towable rig, and the couple all by themselves sitting on top of a frozen sea that’s part of the Arctic Ocean. It was an enthusiastic start shared with everyone after years of preparation. That got us going since we told the couple that we would be following their journey as they attempt to prove that BEVs are great for extreme adventuring, which, in turn, would at least theoretically make them great for casual use.
But despite that statement, no footage of the Arctic Trucks teams and their rigs was published right then. Things got more confusing as the Pole-to-Pole team uploaded a video in which the BEV was seen following some tire marks while the vast snow-filled area didn’t include any other vehicle. Naturally, people started wondering what was going on and so did we. But we didn’t rush to judgment.
However, the team continued to raise even more eyebrows after another video popped up showing the Nissan moving around without the prototype trailer that was supposed to be used for charging the BEV while the couple was resting. Did they abandon it? Were they forced to give up on it because it wasn’t working? No, it was being pulled by another vehicle, which just happened to be a diesel-powered Ford nobody bothered to mention that it existed!
Only after the sixth day of the expedition did we get a first look at the two 6x6 fossil fuel-powered Arctic Trucks vehicles that joined the all-electric crossover and the couple in their mission to prove that you can put a BEV through its paces even in the most unfriendly places on Earth. It took the team a while before letting us look at the whole crew!
Now, should anyone be mad at or disappointed by the couple doing the Pole-to-Pole EV challenge? Die-hard BEV fans may feel a little bit upset, but it’s important to underline the fact that they have done this to respect the rules and regulations that govern polar driving expeditions. The main issue, however, is that they have not been very transparent about having a network of fossil fuel-powered pickup trucks right from the get-go. The team says it has been “openly talking about for 4 years now in all interviews, press articles, social media and on their website,” but we checked the FAQ page and their YouTube channel. At the time of writing, there were no clear mentions regarding the two heavily modified F350s that joined them on this endeavor.
What they did do in that FAQ section is to admit that a zero-emission Pole-to-Pole expedition is impossible. But we believed the statement was related to the Level 2 chargers, the scarcity of fast-charging networks, and their little-known power sources. Instead, what we got was just a promise that an EV would be put to the harshest, independently-done test without knowing that the good ol’ diesel-powered backup was always going to be lurking in the background.
This confusion is not making anyone believe more in the promise of BEVs and may even contribute to naysayers having another thing to point at, even though the data is clear, and it shows that we must ditch burning “dead dinosaurs” for mobility.
But one can't help and wonder how did they manage to do a 197-mile (317-kilometer) trip from the 1823 Magnetic North Pole (aka Northwestern Passages) to Enokhok Suites, Cambridge Bay in 11 days. According to the couple's social media posts, the adventure began on March 30 and they reached Cambridge Bay on April 10. That tells us they have done 18 mi (29 km) per day on average. It just doesn't add up. Something's clearly missing.
But there’s still some hope left for BEVs to prove their worthiness in such ambitious scenarios without leaving any room for doubt. Ford is going to use an all-electric Explorer for a global journey, one that aims to recreate the pathway set forward by Aloha Wanderwell – the first woman to drive around the world and cross 43 countries. Maybe the brand is going to be better prepared and more transparent. Fingers crossed!
Finally, the Pole-to-Pole EV expedition might prove useful for the development of a trailer that can help BEV owners charge their zero-tailpipe emission trucks while overlanding or exploring unknown routes. It can also help Nissan gain a lot of insights about how their BEV is behaving in various scenarios and how it can handle the changes in scenery and temperature.
But what this mission won’t do is strengthen everyone’s belief that BEVs are the ultimate solution to our global climate problems.
Scientists say that GHGs are to blame for heating our planet and accelerating climate change. Besides this, the issue with the transportation sector is that it can also lead to very serious health issues for people living in areas prone to daily congestion. Small particles can end up in our lungs or other vital organs and cause major problems.
Admitting we have a problem
Moreover, thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), carmakers and their suppliers are racing to set up shop in the U.S., so they can take advantage of the federal fiscal opportunities which, until the end of 2030, offer:
- new Electric vehicle buyers a tax credit of up to $7,500;
- used electric vehicle buyers a tax credit of $4,000;
- battery makers a subsidy of up to $35 per kWh of battery capacity and $10 per battery pack, a 10% subsidy for the cost of battery parts, and similar financial support for the raw materials.
Hop on the electric horse!
But this device is a prototype, so we don't get too many details about how it works. What we're being told, however, is that the Pole-to-Pole expedition is not a zero-emissions adventure, despite having a BEV as the vehicle of choice and a "lightweight" wind and solar charging trailer that should be of help when the battery is close to depletion. Since traveling in the arctic zones means windy days with lots of sunlight, the idea should work.
Transparency is key
The next video published on Instagram shows them reaching the start line and listening to someone via radio, but nobody else can be seen in the footage just yet. A day later, the couple admits that the journey is hard and thanks Arctic Trucks for their support. "Being honest at times we have had the support of Arctic Trucks to pull us out when we have been stuck in deep snow to allow us to continue," explained the two people while adding that such expeditions need support crews to keep everything running smoothly.
The bigger picture
Meanwhile, Arctic Trucks published their own images of the adventure in the northern Canadian region on Instagram. The company that specializes in making vehicles ready for such incredible expeditions is testing its rigs while also helping the Pole-to-Pole team navigate the area safely. The two modified F-350s have been designed in Iceland and built in Cheyenne, Wyoming, before being sent out to Canada for some snowy testing. The pickup trucks deliver more power and torque, have more interior space for passengers, and can tow more. Unlike the BFGoodrich-equipped Ariya, these F350s use tires made by Nokian.
It gets even worse when you find out that the team has been averaging 62 mi (100 km) per day on a full charge and the couple does not wish to share the charging data just yet. They say that the expedition is complicated and they are responsible for everything, so time is limited. Everyone should just be patient for a while until they can pull everything together.
But there's still some hope left for BEVs to prove their worthiness in such ambitious scenarios without leaving any room for doubt. Ford is going to use an all-electric Explorer for a global journey, one that aims to recreate the pathway set forward by Aloha Wanderwell – the first woman to drive around the world and cross 43 countries. Maybe the brand is going to be better prepared and more transparent. Fingers crossed!
