Modified Nissan Ariya Needs Diesel-Powered Help To Do the Pole-to-Pole EV Expedition

All-electric cars (but mainly just the battery-electric ones) are increasing in popularity globally thanks to the likes of Tesla, BYD, Geely, Hyundai, Chevrolet, Porsche, Rivian, Lucid, and other automakers that are finally starting to push out of their factories attractive and practical zero-tailpipe emission vehicles. But to prove to everyone that buying an EV doesn’t mean you’ll randomly get stuck somewhere, a couple decided to take a brand-new and slightly modified Nissan Ariya on an impressive trip – from the magnetic North Pole to the South Pole. But the 17,000-mi (27,395-km) adventure can’t happen without having a support network of internal combustion engine vehicles burning diesel around.

20 photos Photo: Nissan / Arctic Trucks on Instagram / autoevolution edit