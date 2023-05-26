2024 BMW i5 vs. 2023 Mercedes EQE: Can BMW Take Command of the Executive EV Sedan Segment?

Here it is, folks, the eighth generation G60 BMW 5 Series. What a monumentally important car this is, and for several reasons. Not only is this the biggest and most technologically advanced 5er in history, it's also the first ever 5 Series model available with an all-electric drivetrain.
You probably know by now that BMW and Mercedes have gone about their business very differently with regard to new battery-electric models. The latter decided to spawn a separate sub-brand with its EQ range, featuring a completely different design language – interesting from some angles, overly quirky from others.
As far as the EQE is concerned, it made its debut at the 2021 Munich Motor Show, before going into production the following year. Even before its unveiling, we pretty much knew what the EQE would look like, thanks to the larger EQS that came before it.
Anyway, we really should prioritize talking about the all-new 5 Series / i5's design language, which may not be as controversial as the styling of the EQE, but still marks a significant departure from the legacy 5ers of yesterday.
So, first impressions? Well, gone are all those aggressive creases found on the likes of the G30 5 Series, and in exchange, we end up with a simplified design, albeit quite modern. I'm pretty sure that had BMW not decided to go in a drastically different direction with their new designs, the all-new 5 would have probably looked a little bit like the 8 Series – as in ultra sharp and angular, building on a styling language that has since been abandoned.
Anyway, we see a little bit of the i7 in the i5 as far as the profile is concerned. The front end, meanwhile, reminds us of the all-new X1 and the latest-generation 2 Series Coupe. As for the rear, it's brand new, albeit with X5-like taillights. It's kind of a weird mix of features, but hey, odds are we're going to get used to it, sooner rather than later.
Back when I drove the BMW i7, I mentioned how the Bavarian carmaker decided against making another long-wheelbase variant of the 7 Series; hence the new car being bigger than any previous LWB 7 Series model that came before. I'm not sure if they'll adopt the same strategy for the 5 Series / i5, but judging by the sheer size of the G60, I'd say that they are – the G60 5 Series is almost as big, on paper, as the previous-generation 7 Series.
Such a strategy could result in the executive sedan segment never being the same again, which was always likely, to begin with.
Both the i5 and the EQE rely heavily on the latest technology when it comes to connectivity and active safety. Then again, as you can see, their interior designs are very different. Mercedes went with a sort of new age luxury feel, with a focus on providing occupants with as elegant of an environment as possible.
You can also get the 56-inch Hyperscreen in the EQE. There’s the 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, a 17.7-inch central touchscreen display and a 12.3-inch front passenger display. It's like nothing that's ever been attempted before in the car industry (outside of Mercedes-Benz).
Inside the i5 you'll find a curved display that integrates a 12.3-inch gauge cluster and a 14.9-inch infotainment screen. The front passenger doesn't get their own display, but they can use their smartphone as a controller to play video games on the Bimmer's central screen. Not a bad way to pass the time while the car is charging.
Only two i5 variants have been revealed so far in the i5 eDrive40 and the M60 xDrive. The former features a single electric motor driving its rear wheels, plus an 81.2 kWh battery. Add everything up and you get 335 hp, which in turn will get you from zero to 60 mph in 5.7 seconds. This specification is somewhat similar to what you get with the EQE 350, with its larger 90.6 kWh battery. The Mercedes produces 288 hp and will get you to 60 mph in a little over 6 seconds.
In terms of range, the i5 eDrive40 should be good for a maximum of 361 miles (WLTP) on a single charge, whereas the EQE 350 might just give you an extra 20 miles or so. The point is they're very similar, so it ultimately comes down to which exterior/interior design you prefer rather than specifications.
The flagship Mercedes EQE offers roughly 320 miles of range by those same WLTP standards, pretty much identical to what BMW wrote down in the i5 M60’s spec sheet.
Once the production variant of the Audi A6 e-tron concept arrives on the scene, all three major German rivals will have a dog in this race. Until then, the EQE and the all-new 2024 BMW i5 are free to duke it out over who’s no.1 in the executive EV sedan segment.
Personally, I don’t think that choosing between these two models is easy at all. I’d recommend back-to-back test drives (for when the i5 becomes available in dealerships) just so you can see which of the two fits your vibe and your lifestyle better. Odds are, you can’t go wrong.
Brave new world
Even if the novelty factor doesn't wear off, the i5’s design still looks a lot more traditional (in a good way) than that of the excessively aerodynamic-looking EQE. Otherwise, the two models are rather similar in terms of size, wheelbase, and overall weight.
Not being talked about enough
It's all about tech
The BMW, on the other hand, features a less futuristic interior, albeit still very elegant in its own right, featuring a sharp, ultra-modern aesthetic.
Performance goals
Verdict
