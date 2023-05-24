All-New 2024 BMW 5 Series Sedan Unveiled, Electric i5 Version Packs Up to 593 HP

BMW has given the i5 a prominent position in the 5 Series Sedan lineup, with the highest performance available at launch and an M Performance variant that will remain unchallenged until the M5 finally starts deliveries.
For almost two years, we've been watching BMW testing prototypes of its eight-generation 5 Series Sedan (G60) and wagon (G61). The all-electric version i5 started testing about the same time, as the Bavarian carmaker wanted us to know it would not be making weird EVs anymore. BMW has unveiled both the ICE 5 Series Sedan and the all-electric i5, and we can safely say that the best version of the new model is the one that will never see a gas pump up close. This makes an excellent start for the first-ever electric version of the BMW 5 Series.
The new model has grown quite a bit in all directions compared to its predecessor, being 5,060 mm long, 1,900 mm wide, and 1,515 mm tall. The wheelbase was also lengthened by 20 mm to 2,995 mm. While the proportions haven't changed, we're sure people will find plenty of reasons to complain, at least judging by the new kidney grille featuring the optional BMW Iconic Glow contour lighting. We give it credit for not being as disproportionately big as the one on the 4Series/i4 duo, but we will save the conclusion for the moment we'll see the car in the metal.
From the side, the new 5 Series Sedan surprises with flush-mounted door openers, a characteristic until now exclusive to electric vehicles. The dynamically stretched proportions flow into the powerful rear end, where BMW felt the need to re-interpret the hallmark L-shape of the taillights. Demanding customers can further spice up the 5 Series Sedan with the optional M Sport Package and the M Sport Package Pro.
The new model is equally impressive inside, thanks to the revised drive-oriented cockpit design with BMW Curved Display. This integrates a 12.3-inch information display and a 14.9-inch control display behind a common glass surface curved toward the driver. BMW has significantly reduced the number of physical buttons, relying more on touch controls offered by the new BMW Interaction Bar stretching across the entire width of the instrument panel and into the doors.
BMW wanted to give the all-electric i5 all the tools needed to stand out, so if you're looking for the best performance, that's the 5 you should consider. Even in its base configuration, eDrive40, the i5 delivers 335 horsepower from one electric motor driving the rear wheels. It accelerates from zero to 100 kph (62 mph) in 6.0 seconds and has a top speed of 193 kph (120 mph).
The top performer M60 xDrive adds a second electric motor in front for 593 horsepower. This is enough to propel the i5 from zero to 100 kph (62 mph) in 3.8 seconds, while the top speed is electronically limited to 230 kph (143 mph). BMW claims that the i5 M60 xDrive can drive up to 320 miles on a charge, according to the European WLTP cycle. This is 42 miles less than the i5 eDrive40, powered by the same 81.2 kWh battery. The new Max Range function can increase the range by 25% by limiting power and speed.
The BMW i5 can charge from an AC source at up to 11 kW standard (22 kW available as an option). When hooked to a DC fast charger, the maximum power can reach 205 kW, allowing the battery to charge from 10% to 80% in 30 minutes. BMW plans a new Connected Home Charging offering a combination of solar, load-optimized, and cost-optimized charging.
The market launch of the new BMW 5 Series is planned for October 2023, with the all-electric i5 variant available right from the start. The Touring models will start deliveries in the spring of 2024. All model variants will be produced exclusively in BMW's factory in Dingolfing, Germany.
Impressive cockpit
The all-new BMW 5 Series offers a comprehensive range of powertrains, including 48-volt mild-hybrid gas and diesel engines, as well as plug-in hybrid and all-electric powertrains. At the start, the ICE lineup consists of 48-volt mild-hybrid four-cylinder powerplants. The gas-powered 520i develops 205 horsepower, whereas the diesel 520d is good for 194 horsepower. Other gas engines with four or six cylinders will be available outside Europe. Starting in 2024, the range will be supplemented by two plug-in hybrid powertrains and a new in-line six-cylinder diesel engine.
The BMW i5 M60 xDrive
The new BMW 5 Series Sedan and the i5 come packed with driver-assistance technology. The optional Driver Assistant Professional includes Steering and Lane Control Assist, as well as Distance Control with Stop & Go function. In select markets, including US, Canada, and Germany, it also features Highway Assistant, which can control the car on highways at speeds up to 130 kph (85 mph). For the first time, BMW offers Active Lane Change Assistant, which allows the driver to confirm a lane change when prompted by simply looking into the appropriate side mirror.
