Hypothetical G60 BMW 5 Series Presentation Leaves Nothing to Imagination - Inside and Out

Not long now, the Bavarian automaker BMW will try to steal the spotlight away from the W214 sixth-generation 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class with a double introduction that will fight both the ICE-powered and EV forms of the German executive sedan – aka the E-Class as well as the EQE.
The double world premiere is, of course, the all-new 2024 BMW 5 Series with the G60 internal code and the first-ever BMW i5 fully electric saloon. The latter has one clear target – just like the larger i7 squares off with the EQS, so is the i5 going to duke it out with the Mercedes EQE mercilessly. And while the bigger sibling opposes quirkiness to general blandness/bulkiness, we fully expect the i5 to represent a more significant challenge for the bubbly EQE.
Anyway, traditional fans are more involved with the 2024 E-Class versus G60 BMW 5 Series skirmishes and the Mercedes foe has already presented itself as a feisty contender with stuff like a selfie camera, a triple-screen dashboard setup, standard mild hybrid systems for the E 350 and E 450 models, plus a trio of plug-in hybrid options available for specific regions. As for the G60, BMW is doing its due diligence with camouflaged prototype reveals, the classic "oh-no-we-did-it-again" leak, and a targeted introduction date of May 24.
But until then, we can easily presume that people are eager to see it come to life as fast as possible. To potentially ease the wait, the imaginative realm of digital car content creators is always ready and willing to provide its virtual two cents on the matter, sometimes from all angles. For example, the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube have a satellite venue dubbed AutoYa Interior, and that is where all the (CGI) G60 action occurs, both from inside and out.
One thing to note. BMW's designs, as of late, have been controversial, to say the least. And we have numerous examples: the little X2 crossover coupe, the Minecraft-like M2, the 4 Series coupe and Convertible, their M3 and M4 siblings, the 7 Series and i7, the extensive X7 facelift, or the iX and XM, among others. Of course, most of the criticism revolved around the front-end treatment, but – luckily or unfortunately (depending on your POV) – the new 5 Series will play the styling cards as safely as possible.
That is also reflected in the unofficial presentations by pixel masters, which are at least partly based on the recently leaked BMW 5 Series. Alas, that one was only caught from behind. Instead, the resident CGI expert of the YouTube channel has imagined the looks of the front and the cabin's high-tech layout – which is, of course, inspired by the 7 Series. Plus, the traditional color reel shows many inside and outside choices. So, which shade is your favorite?
