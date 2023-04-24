It Doesn't Take Much for the New 2024 BMW 5 Series To Lose Its Appeal

It may not show its age yet, but the G30/G31 generation BMW 5 Series will turn seven this year. This means that it's on the chopping block, with the Munich auto marque preparing its successor.
The wagon variant will join the all-new business sedan to take on the Mercedes E-Class, Audi A6, Cadillac CT6, and the aging Jaguar XF. Electric derivatives will launch under the i5 moniker for the first time, complete with performance-oriented versions of the combustion-powered and electric models. The M5 will make a comeback, too, though it will only be offered as a sedan, and it is rumored to pack the PHEV powertrain of the XM, meaning a twin-turbo V8 and an electric motor.
The curved display will take center stage in the redesigned cabin of the 2024 BMW 5 Series. It will combine the digital instrument cluster with the infotainment system. Look for a smaller gear shifter, a larger iDrive controller, and new switchgear. The steering wheel will also be new, and you can expect more advanced technology and new and revised safety systems to make the daily commute more pleasant for future owners. They will wrap up the redesign with new trim and upholstery that will vary depending on the trim level, as leather, for one, won't be standard.
Evolutionary is the word that best describes the exterior of the car. It will have sweptback headlamps, a kidney grille of average size (thank God for that!), more curvaceous bumpers, 3D taillights, and flush-mounted door handles. But if it is evolutionary, then what's with the white copy pictured in the gallery? As you can probably tell, it came to life using the pixel-manipulating process. The photo editing was signed by tedoradze.giorgi, and it imagines what the next generation BMW 5 Series would look like with an alternative design language.
To us, it's not that appealing compared to the real thing, which will be good-looking. However, the futuristic approach adopted by the rendering artist, which gave it slender LED headlamps, medium-sized kidney grille, sharp-styled front bumper, muscular hood, full-width LED light bar at the rear, taillights that seem to have been inspired by older 7ers, and a pair of exhaust tips incorporated into the diffuser, is not flawed per se.
With a little work, we think it would be a doll. Frankly, the styling looks a bit pioneering for our day and age, though the car is still instantly recognizable as a Bimmer, so you can consider this part nailed. The thing is, would you rather have the upcoming 5er look like this instead of a more traditional approach? I wouldn't, as the F10 is the prettiest one ever made, especially when it wears the Alpina attire, this writer thinks.
