Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Wagon Looks Ready to Brawl With Its Virtual Peers

Under the banner of the Umbrella corporation, sorry, I meant Stellantis; Dodge has decided to live an exciting life as of late. On the one hand, they have roaring stuff like the 710-hp Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, and on the other isn't lotion but rather the novel EV lifestyle of nine levels of Banshee EV prowess that are set to arrive inside the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT concept's production version.
Even more importantly, Dodge is abandoning the ICE-powered pony and muscle car premises – just like General Motors will after ceasing the sixth generation Camaro production in January 2024 with a singular Collector's Edition farewell. Meanwhile, Mopar enthusiasts both in America and Europe – have a lot more to look forward to: up to seven 'Last Call' special editions for the 2023 Challenger and Charger nameplates. But, of course, these are all real-world concerns.
Meanwhile, nothing is impossible across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. For example, one could care less about the impending GM and Dodge abandonment than spending a dime on a glass of water. Others could even imagine an alternate universe where muscle cars are not only offered in two- or four-door flavors but also for the pride and joy of five-door station wagon fans. Yep, feisty grocery-getters are back in fashion – albeit solely in CGI.
Or at least, that is the opinion of Nikita Chuicko, the virtual artist better known as kelsonik on social media, who thinks now is the right CGI time to fuel our muscle wagon dreams even further. Not long ago, the pixel master kicked off the five-door proceeds with a string of Dodge Charger SRT Wagon renderings – and of course, all fans agreed that the Detroit automakers should bring back the wagons – especially the ones which rhyme with Magnum SRT8. Some even threw in a donor car free of charge if there were any DIY tinkerers around the premises; such was the hype around this idea.
Possibly enticed by the raving comments, the author soon doubled the virtual station wagon muscle car project idea with something that could rival this hypothetical Magnum successor – the (S650) 2024 Ford Mustang GT Wagon, all set to oppose its 5.0-liter Coyote V8 to the SRT forces. Interestingly, the CGI expert's habits of fiddling with tuned-style vehicles die hard, so he could not help but envision the project with several types of OEM-style wheels.
Now, though, it seems like the definitive high-performance American station wagon has arrived, and it could brawl not only with the Mustang GT Wagon but also premium European stuff like the Audi RS 6 Avant. Well, the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Wagon sure looks enticing, indeed. But unfortunately, we all know it's merely wishful thinking because Stellantis has already ordained the EV future for these feisty Dodges.
Meanwhile, nothing is impossible across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. For example, one could care less about the impending GM and Dodge abandonment than spending a dime on a glass of water. Others could even imagine an alternate universe where muscle cars are not only offered in two- or four-door flavors but also for the pride and joy of five-door station wagon fans. Yep, feisty grocery-getters are back in fashion – albeit solely in CGI.
Or at least, that is the opinion of Nikita Chuicko, the virtual artist better known as kelsonik on social media, who thinks now is the right CGI time to fuel our muscle wagon dreams even further. Not long ago, the pixel master kicked off the five-door proceeds with a string of Dodge Charger SRT Wagon renderings – and of course, all fans agreed that the Detroit automakers should bring back the wagons – especially the ones which rhyme with Magnum SRT8. Some even threw in a donor car free of charge if there were any DIY tinkerers around the premises; such was the hype around this idea.
Possibly enticed by the raving comments, the author soon doubled the virtual station wagon muscle car project idea with something that could rival this hypothetical Magnum successor – the (S650) 2024 Ford Mustang GT Wagon, all set to oppose its 5.0-liter Coyote V8 to the SRT forces. Interestingly, the CGI expert's habits of fiddling with tuned-style vehicles die hard, so he could not help but envision the project with several types of OEM-style wheels.
Now, though, it seems like the definitive high-performance American station wagon has arrived, and it could brawl not only with the Mustang GT Wagon but also premium European stuff like the Audi RS 6 Avant. Well, the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Wagon sure looks enticing, indeed. But unfortunately, we all know it's merely wishful thinking because Stellantis has already ordained the EV future for these feisty Dodges.