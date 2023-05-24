Dreamy Rolls-Royce Limousine Exaggerates Proportions but Nails the Land Yacht Feel

Just recently, Rolls-Royce's CEO Torsten Muller-Otvos said that after more than a decade of EV research, they can sigh in relief about the success of their new Spectre as demand is so great that new orders will not get fulfilled until 2025. So, how about an alternative?
Many fans of automobiles consider Rolls-Royce as the epitome of luxury, elegance, and the 'ask-anything-if-you-have-the-cash' attitude. That is how it continues to post one record of sales after another on a yearly basis, and that is also how average transaction prices surged to around $500k last year. And it does not even need a massive range to achieve the feats, given its Ghost, Phantom, and Cullinan ICE-powered family, plus the Spectre EV.
That's it – nothing more, nothing less – save for the additional variants like the Ghost and Phantom Extended, plus the excellent Black Badge series. Then there is also the bespoke category, where anyone can ask just about anything if they have enough cash. Sure, there are some limitations – Rolls-Royce will probably never sell you something along the lines of a Bugatti or Rimac hypercar. But as far as land yachts are concerned, anything is fair game for them. As such, why not also a land yacht limousine?
Well, given that Rolls-Royce already has two 'sedans' in the family and just one grand tourer plus an ultra-luxury super-SUV, chances are slim that it will introduce a third four-door passenger car model. After all, the automotive industry is hyped beyond belief about crossovers, SUVs, and trucks – not sports cars or limousines these days. But nothing is impossible across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators – including a third Rolls-Royce limousine placed above the Phantom. And there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have an eloquent example.
Meet Andrey Gusev, the exterior designer behind andrey_gusev_design on social media, who has a thing for low-slung automobiles and now maybe nails the perfect Rolls-Royce - in CGI. Sitting posh in front of a casino and feeling darker and more chrome than a Black Badge, this virtual design project has attributes that would bode well for Jeff Bezos' $500-million Koru megayacht. Indeed, it feels like it also has the same elegant blend of timeless beauty and cutting-edge technology – and we must admit we fell for it the second we saw it.
Unfortunately, we know nothing about its ultra-posh interior or about the mill hiding under that elongated hood. Alas, it would be easy to imagine something along the lines of double the Spectre EV goodies – four BMW eDrive motors for independent-wheel all-wheel drive and a total output of more than 1,000 hp instead of 577 hp plus a range exceeding 1,000 km (621 miles) as opposed to 'just' 520 km (323 miles)! That's too much wishful thinking?
That's it – nothing more, nothing less – save for the additional variants like the Ghost and Phantom Extended, plus the excellent Black Badge series. Then there is also the bespoke category, where anyone can ask just about anything if they have enough cash. Sure, there are some limitations – Rolls-Royce will probably never sell you something along the lines of a Bugatti or Rimac hypercar. But as far as land yachts are concerned, anything is fair game for them. As such, why not also a land yacht limousine?
Well, given that Rolls-Royce already has two 'sedans' in the family and just one grand tourer plus an ultra-luxury super-SUV, chances are slim that it will introduce a third four-door passenger car model. After all, the automotive industry is hyped beyond belief about crossovers, SUVs, and trucks – not sports cars or limousines these days. But nothing is impossible across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators – including a third Rolls-Royce limousine placed above the Phantom. And there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have an eloquent example.
Meet Andrey Gusev, the exterior designer behind andrey_gusev_design on social media, who has a thing for low-slung automobiles and now maybe nails the perfect Rolls-Royce - in CGI. Sitting posh in front of a casino and feeling darker and more chrome than a Black Badge, this virtual design project has attributes that would bode well for Jeff Bezos' $500-million Koru megayacht. Indeed, it feels like it also has the same elegant blend of timeless beauty and cutting-edge technology – and we must admit we fell for it the second we saw it.
Unfortunately, we know nothing about its ultra-posh interior or about the mill hiding under that elongated hood. Alas, it would be easy to imagine something along the lines of double the Spectre EV goodies – four BMW eDrive motors for independent-wheel all-wheel drive and a total output of more than 1,000 hp instead of 577 hp plus a range exceeding 1,000 km (621 miles) as opposed to 'just' 520 km (323 miles)! That's too much wishful thinking?