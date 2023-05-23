This Is Probably the Most Attractive Informal Depiction of Toyota's 4Runner or SW4

The Japanese automaker has been like a tidal wave of novelties these past few months, especially regarding its North American fortunes. And, of course, everything culminated with the first half year's most important reveal – the fourth-gen 2024 Tacoma.
In terms of sales, Toyota could have done better in America last year and during the first three months of 2023, but all signs point to a speedy recovery based on the latest introductions. Those range far and wide, from the return of the sixteenth generation Crown nameplate as the S235 crossover-style sedan to the ubiquitous Prius 'Hybrid Reborn,' also in Prime plug-in hybrid form. But those are just examples from the passenger car sector.
Meanwhile, high riders are even more abundant – the C-HR bowed out in favor of the 2023 Corolla Cross Hybrid, the 2024 Grand Highlander arrived as a posh three-row family crossover ready to duke it out with Honda's brand-new Pilot, and adventurers will soon have access to many Trailhunter grades. Then, let us not forget to mention the introduction of the fourth generation 2024 Tacoma with a long string of novelties, including the aforementioned Trailhunter trim and the TRD Pro with a 326-hp i-Force Max hybrid powertrain, among many others.
But that is not all since more novelties are on the way. All the Toyota fans who feel chagrin around the great success of rivals like Jeep's Wrangler and Ford's Bronco series probably think that now it is also the right time to bring out an all-new version of the venerable 4Runner off-road SUV, which has been around in its fifth-generation guise since 2009 (!). And even if Toyota is in no hurry to release the first teasers of the next iteration as they are now preoccupied with the premium division's upcoming Lexus TX and GX introductions, the imaginative realm of digital car content creators is always ready and willing to oblige.
We have seen quite a few 2024 or 2025 Toyota 4Runner ideations over the past few months, some better than others and a few even far off from the potential sharing of all-new Tacoma DNA. But here is also Kleber Silva, the Brazil-based virtual artist known as KDesign AG on social media, who has recently decided to have a CGI go at imagining an all-new SW4 (Fortuner) as the SUV sibling of the next Hilux pickup truck iteration.
But frankly, it's also a great unofficial 4Runner depiction if you ask us. As for inspiration, the pixel master combined visual elements from both the 2024 Tacoma and the current Hilux, so this SUV "promises robustness, performance, and reliability." Now, all that remains is for Toyota to finally kick off the 4Runner's teaser campaign, right?
