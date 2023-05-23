2030 Ford Probe EV Revival Design Project Takes a Swing at Compacts Like the Z and M2

Ford is currently focused on everything about crossovers like Escape, SUVs such as Bronco, and trucks (2024 Ranger Raptor) in North America – as the only passenger car they still have on sale is preparing to pass the baton to an all-new generation that is plagued by the usual supply chain-related tardiness.
That would be the 2024 Ford Mustang (S650), which is going to keep the ICE-powered banner up after Stellantis has ordered Dodge to send the gasoline versions of Challenger and Charger to car Valhalla following their 2023MY production end and the sale of no less than seven 'Last Call' editions. As for the ailing sixth-gen Chevy Camaro, General Motors also decided to wrap things up – and in January 2024, manufacturing will cease after a singular 'Collector's Edition.'
But last we heard, Ford was struggling to kick off production of the latest pony/muscle car, and according to the rumor mill, we might not see the S650 Mustang in dealerships this summer after all. Not that we expected, as the Blue Oval company has a recent habit of botching these significant introductions to the point of exasperation – just remember the lengthy debacles surrounding the ultra-hyped reintroduction of the Bronco nameplate as a sixth-gen SUV with both two- and four-door attire.
Speaking of treasured revivals, what if the second-largest US automaker suddenly changed its mind about passenger cars and decided that more nameplates should return from the nether? Not like they did with the Maverick – which is now a unibody compact pickup truck instead of a compact car. But rather than having a sedan, a station wagon, or a minivan come back to life, maybe they should consider doubling down on the sports car commitment with a smaller sibling for the Mustang.
Of course, if we ask the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, a solution already exists for such a use-case scenario. According to Mexico-based designer Naoto Kobayashi, who has imagined this dream car as a personal project to wrap his participation in the MAD Academy styling programs, the corner office head honchos of the Detroit automaker might do well to consider reviving the Ford Probe liftback coupe that was produced between 1989 and 1997 at the Flat Rock Assembly Plant in Michigan for a novel stint into the electric era – circa 2030 and beyond.
The brief was simple: "Build an attractive and relevant concept that resonates with the history and goals of the brand," so it is only natural for this unofficial Ford Probe reinvention to have a minimalist atmosphere. The ultimate goal is also clear: "compete in the small two-door sports car segment" and thrash around not only with affordable entries like the Toyota GR86 or Mazda MX-5 Miata but also with premium solutions like the Nissan Z series or the feisty BMW M2 coupe. So, do we give it our CGI hall pass or not?
