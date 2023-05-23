Rendering: This Kia Seltos Has a HEMI V8, Now You've Seen Everything

Here's a model you probably forgot existed unless you're into subcompact crossovers: the Kia Seltos. Launched in 2019, it received a mid-cycle refresh last year, complete with an upgraded turbocharged engine.
It is the same 1.6-liter lump that now puts out 20 hp more, to 195 hp, and it powers the upper trim levels, connected to a new eight-speed automatic transmission that has replaced the old seven-speed unit. Lesser versions of the car retain the 2.0-liter four-cylinder mill that kicks out 147 hp. The all-wheel-drive system is on deck, albeit you will have to cough out more money to get it.
Due to the cramped space under the hood, fitting an engine with more cylinders is close to impossible. However, that hasn't stopped the rendering world from stuffing a big V8 there. And it's not an ordinary lump either, but one signed by HEMI. The 6.4-liter unit, complete with all the peripherals, is probably part of the third generation that was launched in 2003, and it is normally reserved for models such as the Dodge Challenger and Charger duo, the Chrysler 300, and the Jeep Grand Cherokee. It also powers the Wrangler 392 and the Durango SRT, so you can easily see why it wouldn't be the first choice when it comes to the Korean company's subcompact crossover.
Mind you, since anything is possible in the CGI world, it now breathes air from behind the tweaked grille of the Kia Seltos as imagined by bimbledesigns and shared on social media recently. Backing up the serious firepower is a sporty body kit with fender flares, large intakes in the redesigned front bumper, a new grille, a sharp apron, different side skirts, and a new rear bumper and diffuser combo. The added roof box gives it an overlanding nature. Still, it's not a veritable off-roader, as first, it lacks the proper construction, and second, it sits closer to the ground due to the digitally modded suspension. The wheels are bigger than the ones normally equipping it, and it has a light blue finish with black and red accents on top of a red interior.
This is the pre-facelifted iteration Kia Seltos and not the new one that starts at $24,390 in our market. The base LX is followed by the S, X-Line, and EX, and these can be ordered from $24,990, $28,690, and $25,790, respectively. Topping them all is the SX, with its $29,990 MSRP. Its predecessor used to kick off at $22,840, a $1,550 price increase for the facelifted one. On top of that, the destination charge has gone up to $1,325 from $1,295. The bigger Sportage is a $26,290 affair in the most affordable configuration, and the Sorento starts at $30,090.
