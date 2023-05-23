All-Electric Ford Bronco Lightning Shines Brightly in Colorful Yet Hypothetical CGIs

It's hard to believe it – especially considering the massive hype around its introduction from just a few years ago – but some owners have already grown tired of their brand-new Ford Bronco Raptor SUVs.
Just the other day, we discovered a listing for a black 'Braptor' in 2023 model year guise with just 144 miles (232 km) on the odometer, complete with Shadow Black on top of an Onyx Black interior and with matching alloy wheels. It rocked the 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6, which packs 418 hp and 440 lb-ft (597 Nm) on premium fuel in Baja mode for no less than $109,500. Naturally, our first thoughts were of the 'flip-for-profit' variety.
But what if the owner didn't get tired of it, didn't want to sell it for a bigger lump of cash, and instead just discovered the off-road SUV that rivals Jeep's Wrangler Rubicon 392 was simply not suited for the needs and desires of the family? What if they would rather have a more sustainable adventurer? Well, no worries; there is always a solution. Sure, maybe not in the real world, but rather in the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, as it turns out. But fantasies are a part of everyday life, right?
As such, here are the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube, who have imagined the CGI looks of the unreleased and unannounced Ford Bronco Lightning, an all-electric off-road SUV that would run circles around the rivaling $54,735 Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid with nothing but zero emissions in tow. Sure, it would also have to be more potent than its PHEV rival, which churns out 375 electrified ponies and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) to deliver "heart-pounding performance off-road and on-road."
Interestingly, we can easily imagine the hypothetical Ford Bronco Lighting would quickly borrow the powertrain from the F-150 Lighting rather than the Ford Mustang Mach-E because it's better suited for rough and tough trailering, of course. And the options are enticing, indeed. First, there's the standard 98-kWh battery pack with 452 hp and a 230-mile (370 km) range, and then there's also the flagship configuration with a 131-kWh lithium-ion pack, 580 ponies, 300-mile (480 km) EPA range, plus a zero to 60 mph (96 kph) sprint around 4.5 seconds.
Translated into the potential Bronco Lighting, these figures could be even better. Alas, we all know that it's most likely wishful thinking as Ford has not announced any plans to electrify the Bronco series – they are allegedly more interested in developing a three-row electric SUV with 350 miles of range to potentially duke it out with the recently announced Cadillac Escalade IQ. As for the channel's resident pixel master, of course, even though there are slim chances of a Ford Bronco Lightning ever happening, he could not miss the opportunity to dress it ritzy in an abundance of sparkling colors. So, which hue is your favorite for an all-electric Bronco off-road SUV?
