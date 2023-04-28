Alleged Leak Shows the Charming New 2024 BMW 5 Series Before You're Supposed To See It

We've seen numerous spy shots of it, in the versions powered by fossil fuels and those fed by electrons, and now it's time to catch a glimpse of the fresh styling of the new generation BMW 5 Series.
A supposed leaked image shared online by AutoGaleria, which seems to have been taken inside the factory, partially shows the rear three-quarter design of the 2024 BMW 5 Series. The car has adopted a more evolutionary approach, with smaller LED taillights and a much cleaner-looking trunk lid and bumper. It has more minimalistic door handles and kind of lacks some of the character of its predecessor.
We cannot determine what type of model this is, but as we already told you, the new generation 5 Series will be offered with internal combustion engines and electric powertrains in the i5 configuration. Plug-in hybrids will be included, alongside probably mild-hybrid assemblies. Expect some serious chassis enhancements with emphasis on making it more comfortable during everyday journeys. The clever setup will quickly determine the type of road and make the necessary adjustments to the suspension. BMW promises the 5er will behave similarly to the 7er flagship sedan while borrowing some of the agile traits from the premium compact 3er.
Sitting at the top of the family will be the all-new M5. Prototypes were caught doing their thing multiple times, and they're believed to rock an electrified V8 under the hood with plug-in capabilities. Some voices claim it might be the same powertrain found on the BMW XM, which is very potent in the Label Red variant. It has a total of 738 hp (749 ps/550 kW) on tap with 738 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) of torque developed by the 4.4-liter V8 and electric motor. If it features this assembly, then the new M5 could be a hair faster than the current M5 CS. The naught to sixty miles per hour (0-97 kph) is believed to take around three seconds, with the super crossover dealing with the sprint in 3.7 seconds en route to a 175 mph (282 kph) top speed.
In addition to the potent firepower, the next M5 will have an upgraded chassis compared to the normal 5ers, as well as beefier brakes and maybe revised steering. The sporty styling inside and out, adorned by the M logos, will further draw the line between it and the lesser versions. Look for a sportier driving mode alongside one that will allow it to operate in zero-emission conditions for a few tens of miles. It is likely that the M5 will follow the regular 5 Series a few months after the latter's premiere, which will be unveiled on May 24. Production of the new 2024 5er that just leaked online will kick off at Dingolfing this fall.
